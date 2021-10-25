Senior Sudanese officials detained by military amid coup warnings
NAIROBI, Kenya – Military forces arrested several high-ranking members of the Sudanese civilian government on Monday morning, injecting yet another note of instability in the North East African country’s fragile transition from authoritarian rule to democracy.
The detentions came about a month after authorities said they thwarted an attempted coup by the loyalists of the fallen dictator Omar Hassan al-Bashir.
As news of the arrests spread, protesters took to the streets of the capital, Khartoum, early Monday. TV stations showed people burning tires in Khartoum, with plumes of smoke filling the sky.
The Sudanese Ministry of Culture and Information said in a Facebook post Monday that joint military forces arrested cabinet members and civilian members of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and took them to “unknown destinations”. The ministry too noted that Internet connections had been cut from cell phones and that the military had closed bridges.
The possibility of a coup has haunted the country’s transitional government since 2019, when Mr. al-Bashir was toppled, and Sudan was rocked by protests from two factions. One side helped topple Mr. al-Bashir after widespread mass protests, and the other supports a military government.
On Monday, pro-democracy demonstrators chanted: “The people are stronger. Retirement is impossible. Some applaud, and the procession of demonstrators is growing.
Relations between the leaders of the transitional government, made up of civilian and military officials, have been strained. In recent days, pro-military protesters have demanded the dissolution of the transitional cabinet, a move many pro-democracy groups have denounced as paving the way for a coup.
The Sudanese Professionals Association, the main pro-democracy political group, said on social media that the army was preparing to try to overthrow the government. The association urged residents on Monday to take to the streets to resist what they called a “military coup”.
“The revolution is a people’s revolution,” the group, made up of organizations of doctors, engineers and lawyers, said in a Facebook Publish. “Power and wealth belong to the people. No to a military coup.
As protests escalated Monday, NetBlocks, an internet watchdog organization, noted there had been a “significant disruption” in internet services affecting cell phones and some landlines in the country. This disturbance, It said, “Is likely to limit the free flow of information online and media coverage of incidents on the ground”.
For months, the country has been rocked by political uncertainty and the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, and the Sudanese economy is in a precarious state, with growing unemployment and rising food and commodity prices. basic nationwide.
The army chief of staff was due to hand over the leadership of the transitional cabinet to Hamdok in November, giving him a largely ceremonial post that would mean full civilian control of Sudan for the first time in decades. decades.
On Saturday local time, Jeffrey Feltman, the United States’ special envoy to the Horn of Africa, met with Prime Minister Hamdok and reiterated the Biden administration’s support for a civilian democratic transition.
After the arrests on Monday, state television broadcast national patriotic chants and local news said Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the sovereignty council, was due to make a statement on the current events.
Source link