Senior Sudanese officials detained by military amid coup warnings

NAIROBI, Kenya – Military forces arrested several high-ranking members of the Sudanese civilian government on Monday morning, injecting yet another note of instability in the North East African country’s fragile transition from authoritarian rule to democracy.

The detentions came about a month after authorities said they thwarted an attempted coup by the loyalists of the fallen dictator Omar Hassan al-Bashir.

As news of the arrests spread, protesters took to the streets of the capital, Khartoum, early Monday. TV stations showed people burning tires in Khartoum, with plumes of smoke filling the sky.

The Sudanese Ministry of Culture and Information said in a Facebook post Monday that joint military forces arrested cabinet members and civilian members of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and took them to “unknown destinations”. The ministry too noted that Internet connections had been cut from cell phones and that the military had closed bridges.