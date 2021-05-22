Senior Sudanese official resigns over murder of 2 protesters

CAIRO (AP) – A senior Sudanese official said she resigned on Saturday to protest the killing of two protesters at a rally earlier this month, when the army dispersed a protest in the Sudanese capital.

Aisha Musa, a civilian member of the ruling Sovereign Military-Civil Council, said she resigned a day after troops forcibly dispersed a protest outside the military headquarters in Khartoum.

Two young protesters were killed and more than three dozen were injured, according to a local medical group. Prosecutors questioned a hundred soldiers about the murderous dispersion.

Musa, a university professor and human rights activist, announced her resignation in a televised statement. She said the civilians of the 14 members of the Sovereign Council had been removed.

There was no immediate comment from the ruling body chaired by General Abdel-Fattah Burhan.

Mousa called for sweeping reforms of the justice system and swift investigations into the killings of protesters during and after the popular uprising that led to the military overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

Sudan has since been on a fragile path to democracy and is ruled by a joint military and civilian government, which includes the Sovereign Council and also an executive cabinet.

The deadly rally in May demanded justice for the dozens of deaths in the 2019 crackdown on protesters. The government created an independent committee in 2019 to investigate the crackdown, but the group has repeatedly missed its deadlines. report, angering the families of the victims and protest groups.