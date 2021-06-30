Senior Serbian security officials sentenced in Hague for war crimes in Bosnia

A United Nations tribunal on Wednesday convicted two wartime Serbian state security officials for complicity in war crimes committed by Serbian paramilitaries during the BiH war from 1992 to 1995 AP reports.

Why is this important: This is the last UN trial in The Hague for crimes committed during the break-up of Yugoslavia. It is the first time that senior officials of the Serbian government in times of war have been convicted of crimes committed in Bosnia, according to the New York Times.

The state of play: Jovica Stanisic, the former head of Serbian State Security, and Franko Simatovic, his former deputy, were each sentenced to 12 years in prison for helping to ethnically cleanse non-Serbs from the Bosnian town of Bosanski Samac .

Stanisic and Simatovic have been accused of “running a joint criminal enterprise” to ethnically cleanse non-Serbs from parts of Bosnia and Croatia.

Wednesday’s conviction is more narrow, focusing only on one Bosnian municipality, while the court said there was not enough evidence to link them to a wider set of similar crimes in other parts of Bosnia and Croatia.

This concludes a retrial of their case – they were initially acquitted in 2013 – but the judgment can be appealed, according to AP.

What they say : “The Trial Chamber is satisfied that the accused provided practical assistance which had a substantial effect on the commission of the crimes of murder, forcible displacement and persecution committed in Bosanski Samac and was aware that their actions contributed to their commission, ”Presiding Judge Burton Hall said, per AP.

“The convictions of Jovica Stanisic and Franko Simatovic are a step forward in securing accountability for those primarily responsible for the atrocious crimes committed during the conflicts in the former Yugoslavia,” Brammertz said, by Balkan Insight.

