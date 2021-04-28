Senior Iranian diplomat regrets leaked outspoken comments

Tehran, Iran (AP) – Iran’s top diplomat regretted Wednesday that a recording was leaked to him, making candid comments on the limits of his power in the Islamic Republic, while the country’s president described the incident as a way to derail the current talks with the world. powers over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal.

Posting on his Instagram account, Mohammad Javad Zarif offered his first public comments on the recording, which caused a political storm across Iran ahead of the country’s June 18 presidential election. While Zarif has said he does not want to run for office, some have suggested him as a potential candidate to run against hard-line supporters in the vote.

Zarif’s message included a video of him at a memorial in Baghdad for General Qassem Soleimani, a senior commander of the Iranian paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. Zarif’s leaked remarks included cutting references to the limits of his power and to Soleimani’s decisions trumping his priorities at the Foreign Ministry.

“I am so sorry to see how a secret theoretical discussion of the need to strengthen cooperation between diplomacy and the field (the Guard) – so that future officials can use the valuable experiences of the past eight years – has become an internal conflict. , ”Zarif wrote.

However, the senior diplomat stopped before apologizing directly for his remarks. He said that honest and compassionate remarks about what he considered wrong were interpreted as personal criticism.

“I did not censor myself, because it is a betrayal of the people,” Zarif wrote.

In a weekly Cabinet meeting, time-limited President Hassan Rouhani criticized the release of the recording. He said the interview was part of a larger project to interview government officials for posterity as he completed his eight-year tenure.

The intelligence ministry “must do its best to find out how this tape was stolen and release a report to people,” Rohani said. “There will be no mercy for those who have made a mistake about this.”

He also directly linked the timing of the leak to the Vienna talks on the nuclear deal.

“It was released just as Vienna was on the road to success, to create conflict in the country,” Rouhani said.

Parts of the leaked interview first aired earlier this week on Iran International, a London-based Farsi-language satellite news channel once majority-owned by a Saudi national. Tehran has criticized Iran International in the past for its coverage.

Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates contributed to this report.