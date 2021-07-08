Senior EU official says access to aid for Syrians must remain open

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) – A senior EU official said on Thursday that the potential closure of the only remaining border crossing through which humanitarian aid can enter parts of Syria held by anti-government insurgents would have consequences “Catastrophic” for millions of civilians.

Janez Lenarcic, European Commissioner for Crisis Management, urged the UN Security Council to vote to keep the Bab al-Hawa border post between Turkey and northern Syria operational and to reopen others border posts.

He made the comments during a visit to Bab al-Hawa ahead of a crucial July 10 vote in the Security Council on whether to maintain the crossing – which provides UN-coordinated assistance to more than 2.4 million Syrians – open. The Syrian government and its Security Council ally Russia want aid to start coming from the government-controlled parts of the war-torn country.

“This operation means the lives of millions of people across the border,” Lenarcic told reporters in Turkey’s border province of Hatay. “Failure to renew this lifeline through Bab al-Hawa would have enormous and dramatic humanitarian consequences for the millions of people who depend on this lifeline. “

“I hope that the members of the UN Security Council will appreciate the importance of preserving (…) this lifeline,” he said. “The consequences on human lives would be catastrophic. “

Russia has come under intense pressure from the UN, the United States and others who warn of serious humanitarian repercussions for Syrians in rebel strongholds if the crossing is closed. Russia said aid should be channeled through the front lines in Syria, thus strengthening the Syrian government’s sovereignty over the whole country.

The Security Council had approved four border crossings when aid deliveries began in 2014, three years after the start of the conflict in Syria. But in January 2020, Russia used its veto threat in the council to limit deliveries to two border crossings, and in July 2020, its veto threat closed another passage.

The story continues

Lenarcic said the EU would welcome any humanitarian aid from Damascus, but added: “Not much, if any, humanitarian aid is reaching northwest Syria … from government-controlled areas. “

The Crisis Management Commissioner suggested that Russia was placing political support for the Syrian government above aid for the Syrians.

“It’s not about politics. It should be about saving human lives, ”he said.

A new UN resolution would allow humanitarian aid to be delivered to northwestern Syria via Bab al-Hawa for a year. A first draft of the Security Council would have authorized the sending of aid by Bab al-Hawa and also the reopening of the Al-Yaroubiya crossing between Iraq and northeastern Syria. But Russia called the resolution “not launched” last week and diplomats said China formally opposed it on Wednesday.

The 10-year conflict in Syria killed around half a million people and displaced half of the country’s 23 million people before the war. This number includes more than 5 million refugees outside of Syria.