Senior EU military official expresses support for joint Bosnian forces

The EU’s vocal backing comes as the secessionist Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik threatens to recreate the Serbian army.

The EU’s top military official on Thursday expressed support for the unified Bosnian armed forces, after Serbian leader Milorad Dodik threatened to withdraw the Serbian component of the forces and form an exclusively Serbian army in Bosnia.

The formation of the country’s Joint Armed Forces (OSBiH), comprising Serbian, Croatian and Bosnian elements that clashed in a war of the 1990s, has been hailed as the greatest achievement since the conflict, in which an estimated 100,000 dead .

The 1995 Dayton Peace Accords divided Bosnia along ethnic lines into two highly self-governing regions, the Serbian-ruled Republika Srpska and the Federation shared by Croats and Bosnians, linked by a weak central government that was strengthened. over the years so that the state can be functional.

But Dodik, a Russian-backed secessionist Serbian leader unhappy with the decisions of international envoys for peace and the constitutional court, has made it clear that he wants to withdraw from state institutions, including the armed forces.

Claudio Graziano, chairman of the EU Military Committee, said his visit was aimed at showing the great importance the 27-member bloc attaches to the unity of Bosnia.

“I bring a message from all 27 that there is support for the armed forces,” Graziano said at a press conference on Thursday.

Senad Masovic, head of the joint OSBiH headquarters, said the armed forces are the only legal and legitimate military force in the entire territory of Bosnia, under the defense law passed by the national parliament .

“Everything else will be considered a paramilitary organization,” Masovic said.

Bosnian international peace envoy Christian Schmidt speaking to parliament on the persistent political crisis caused by the Serbian blockade of state institutions, said it was “unacceptable to undo the achievements of the last 26 years”.

Any unilateral dismantling of state institutions would be a “very serious setback” for Bosnia, Schmidt said.

However, later Thursday, Dodik confirmed at a press conference that the ruling SNSD party in Republika Srpska had adopted a conclusion on the initiation of the procedure for the formation of a Bosnian Serb army, the website reported. Bosnian information Istraga.

The move violates the 1995 Dayton Peace Accord, which also serves as the country’s constitution.

Emir Suljagic, director of the Srebrenica Memorial Center commented on Twitter that “Dodik is moving towards the reestablishment of the Bosnian Serb army, the institution recognized by the International Court of Justice in 2007 as responsible for the genocide.

“This is now a major security crisis. Peace in Bosnia is at stake. The time for discussions is over.