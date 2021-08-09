Senior Assistant to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns

The resignation follows an investigation that revealed Cuomo had been sexually harassed in a “toxic” workplace.

A senior New York governor official Andrew Cuomo resigned on Sunday following an official investigation that found the northeastern state governor sexually harassed 11 women.

Melissa DeRosa, secretary to the governor, was linked in the state attorney general’s report to efforts to cover up Cuomo’s actions and retaliate against one of his accusers. His name was mentioned 187 times in the 168-page report which was released on Tuesday.

“Personally, the past 2 years have been emotionally and mentally trying. I am eternally grateful for having had the opportunity to work with such talented colleagues on behalf of our state, ”she said in a statement released Sunday evening.

The report found that Cuomo groped, kissed or made suggestive comments to 11 women in violation of the law, prompting local prosecutors to open a criminal investigation and re-launch calls for his resignation or impeachment.

Cuomo has so far resisted widespread calls for his resignation, including from fellow Democrats such as President Joe Biden, but he could soon face impeachment and impeachment by state legislators.

The New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee has scheduled a meeting to discuss the impeachment process for Monday at 9:30 a.m. local time (1:30 p.m. GMT).

Meanwhile, a former aide who filed a criminal complaint against Cuomo last week over charges he groped her in the Albany executive mansion is speaking publicly for the first time in a TV interview that will air Monday, saying the governor “must be held accountable”.

Brittany Commisso, one of 11 women Cuomo is accused of sexual harassment, was only identified as “No. 1 executive assistant” in the report.

She told state investigators that Cuomo had stroked her chest on one occasion, the most serious allegation the governor faces. She also said he rubbed her back while taking a picture.

Last week, she filed a criminal complaint with the Albany Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Craig Apple told reporters on Saturday that his agency and the county attorney’s office would conduct a full investigation before determining whether a criminal charge was warranted.

In an interview with CBS News and Albany Times-Union scheduled to air Monday morning, Commisso said she filed the report to hold Cuomo accountable for her actions.

“What he did to me was a crime,” she said in a clip released by CBS on Sunday. “He broke the law. “

Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing, although he acknowledged that his efforts to be affectionate with people he meets may have made some people uncomfortable.

Her lawyer, Rita Glavin, told reporters on Friday that Commisso’s account was fabricated, citing emails and other documentary evidence that she says undermines her story.

In another snippet released by CBS, Commisso said the occasional hugging and kissing on the cheek intensified when Cuomo once quickly turned his head and kissed her on the lips.

Still, she “didn’t say anything” at the time, Commisso said.

“People don’t understand that this is the Governor of New York State. There are soldiers who are outside the mansion and there are mansion staff. These soldiers who are there, they are not there to protect me. They are there to protect him, ”said Commisso.