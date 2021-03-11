Senegalese President calls for a day of mourning after deadly unrest

The statement had led to restrictions, including a curfew that added to the frustrations highlighted in recent protests.

Senegalese President Macky Sall has declared a day of national mourning in memory of those killed in the recent unrest sparked by the arrest of an opposition politician accused of rape. Sall also announced the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions that had made people angry.

The declaration of health emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to restrictions, including a curfew in the capital Dakar, would be lifted at midnight on March 19, the president said in a statement on Wednesday.

Recent protests have also denounced COVID-19 measures. Senegal has recorded more than 36,000 cases of coronavirus and 935 deaths.

At least five people have been killed in recent clashes between opposition supporters and the security forces sparked by the arrest on March 3 of Ousmane Sonko, a popular government critic among the country’s youth.

The violence, which the opposition said left 11 people dead, came as a shock in a country often seen as a haven of stability in an otherwise unstable region.

Tensions did not begin to ease until Monday after a court released Sonko from detention.

Accused of rape

The 46-year-old opposition politician was nevertheless also charged with rape, in a case he said was part of an effort to disparage him.

An opposition collective that includes Sonko’s Patriots Pastef party called for a day of mourning on Friday, urging people to wear white to commemorate deceased protesters.

The collective known as the Movement for the Defense of Democracy, or M2D, also urged its supporters to rally for a peaceful protest in Dakar the next day to push for the release of what it called political prisoners. .

The 46-year-old opposition politician rose to prominence in the 2019 presidential election. He won just over 15% of the vote, finishing third, but his speeches condemning government corruption and poverty struck a chord with many Senegalese. Given his young age and skills as a speaker, observers said this would likely not be his last run for the presidency.

The Senegalese politician was arrested after a worker at a beauty salon accused him of raping her. His supporters say the Senegalese president is trying to derail the political future of the opposition leader. If Sonko is convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and could not participate in the 2024 elections.

Critics note that this is not the first time that a suspected opponent of the president has faced criminal charges ahead of national elections.

In 2013, the son of former President Abdoulaye Wade was accused of corruption. Karim Wade, who many believed would one day run for president, eventually served three years in prison before going into exile in Qatar. In 2017, the mayor of Dakar, Khalifa Sall, was arrested for corruption and was not pardoned until after the 2019 elections.

The government has denied the opposition’s claims.

After Sonko’s arrest last week, protesters torched cars, looted shops and threw stones at police, highlighting long-standing grievances over living standards, unemployment, corruption and inequality .

Protesters see Sonko’s arrest as a mere example of corruption in a greedy government. They hit French retailers they believe they took advantage of at a time when many Senegalese are suffering from the global economic recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Auchan chain has been particularly singled out because it was already accused of having put small traders out of business since it opened stores across Senegal in 2019.