Senators propose sanctions against Iran for alleged plot to kidnap US journalist

Senators Ben Cardin (D-Md.) And Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) On Thursday announced a law proposing sanctions against Iran for an alleged plot to kidnap American journalist Masih Alinejad.

In a press conference , both senators said their legislation would seek to hold Iran accountable for a plot to kidnap Alienjad. They also said it would help prevent any further kidnapping attempts on US soil by foreign adversaries.

“If you dare to try to come to our country and kidnap an American citizen, there will be dire consequences,” Cardin said at the press conference.

Lawmakers added that they would do whatever they could to get the bill passed and sent President Biden’s office to sign it.

The current path of the bill is not clear, according to a Reuters report, although Toomey offered some optimism.

“I am cautiously optimistic,” Toomey said at the press conference.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) in July indicted four Iranian nationals with conspiring to kidnap Brooklyn-based Alinejad for publishing documents critical of the country’s government.

In a statement, the Treasury Department said in September that the four Iranian intelligence operatives would be punished for their failed plot attempt, Reuters reported.

“I was honored to join @senatorCardin and @SenToomey as they introduced the bipartisan ‘Masih Alinejad Harassment and Unlawful Targeting Act,’ Alienjad wrote in a tweet Thursday. to support. It is time to punish the Islamic Republic’s terrorism and threats against journalists and activists. “