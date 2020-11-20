Senator Rick Scott from Florida is the latest congressman to test positive.

Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott said on Friday he tested positive for coronavirus, the latest prominent lawmaker to contract the rapidly spreading virus that has infected at least eight members of Congress in the past week .

Mr Scott, 67, said he had been in quarantine at his home in Naples since last Friday, after coming into contact with someone in Florida who later tested positive for the virus. He said he had several rapid tests earlier in the week that came back negative, but a PCR test he took on Tuesday came back positive on Friday.

PCR-based tests are slower, but much more accurate than rapid tests, which tend to miss the virus when it is only present at low levels in the body. It can also take several days after exposure for a person to become positive for a coronavirus test, even if they are already infected.

In a statement, Mr Scott said he “felt good” and only experienced “very mild symptoms”. He said he would work from home until he was sure to return to Washington. The Senate is not expected to resume its work until the end of the month.