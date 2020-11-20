Senator Rick Scott from Florida is the latest congressman to test positive.
Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott said on Friday he tested positive for coronavirus, the latest prominent lawmaker to contract the rapidly spreading virus that has infected at least eight members of Congress in the past week .
Mr Scott, 67, said he had been in quarantine at his home in Naples since last Friday, after coming into contact with someone in Florida who later tested positive for the virus. He said he had several rapid tests earlier in the week that came back negative, but a PCR test he took on Tuesday came back positive on Friday.
PCR-based tests are slower, but much more accurate than rapid tests, which tend to miss the virus when it is only present at low levels in the body. It can also take several days after exposure for a person to become positive for a coronavirus test, even if they are already infected.
In a statement, Mr Scott said he “felt good” and only experienced “very mild symptoms”. He said he would work from home until he was sure to return to Washington. The Senate is not expected to resume its work until the end of the month.
He encouraged Americans to wear masks, stay away from others and self-quarantine if they come across someone who is HIV positive.
“As Thanksgiving approaches, we know this holiday will be different this year,” he said. “But listen to public health officials and take their advice. We are going to fight this together, but we must all be responsible. “
A few months ago, Mr Scott objected to a mask warrant, but argued that everyone should choose to wear it. Like most lawmakers, he took off his mask while speaking into a microphone. Over the past month, reporters at press conferences have started to insist that lawmakers keep their masks on.
As of November 12, eight members of Congress – including two Senators, Mr. Scott and Chuck Grassley of Iowa – have said they have tested positive for the virus.
Mr Grassley, 87, a Republican who announced he had tested positive on Tuesday, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that he remained “symptom-free and isolated.”
Members of the House who have tested positive over the past week include six Republicans: Don Young, 87, of Alaska; Tim Walberg, 69, of Michigan; Dan Newhouse, 65, of Washington; and Doug Lamborn, 66, of Colorado; and two Democrats, Cheri Bustos, 59, of Illinois; Ed Perlmutter, 67, of Colorado.
