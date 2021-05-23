Senator Cotton: Biden ‘rode for abusers around the world’

Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Argued in an exclusive interview with “Sunday morning futures” this President Biden has “rode for abusers around the world,” including China, Russia and Iran, adding that recently the president “seemed to establish a moral equivalence between Israel and Hamas when he [the Biden Administration] began to demand a ceasefire. “

Israel, at the end of last week, announced that he had arrived at a cease-fire deal with Hamas that ended 11 days of fighting in which Hamas fired thousands of rockets indiscriminately at Israeli civilian targets, to which Israel responded with deadly airstrikes.

Thursday, President Biden sought to take credit for the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, despite reports that Egypt negotiated the peace.

Biden, who spoke at the White House, included a sentence in his remarks praising Egyptian officials for their “critical role” in ending the fighting. But he has repeatedly pointed out the intensive work he said has been done by his own administration.

Cotton made the comments on Sunday, while discussing the letter the Arkansas senator, along with seven others, including Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., And Rand Paul , R-Ky., Sent to Dr Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), three days before asking for information on the gain of functional research (making pathogens more deadly or more easily transmitted).

the letter noted that “since the start of the pandemic, the exact origin of SARS-CoV-2 has remained elusive” and pointed to recent developments.

“Recently, in response to the World Health Organization’s study on the origins of SARS-CoV-2, a group of 18 scientists published a letter in Science Magazine stating that a virus leak from one laboratory is a “ viable ” theory and should be further investigated, “the letter continued, before noting that” obtaining information on research on coronavirus conducted at the Chinese Institute of Virology in Wuhan was very difficult. “

Senators requested that the NIH provide several information and records, related to a 2014 moratorium, which “defines functional research gain as” research projects that can be reasonably predicted to confer attributes on influenza viruses. , MERS or SARS such as would have improved the pathogenicity and / or transmissibility in mammals by the respiratory route. “”

The letter also asked Collins to explain what motivated the establishment of a moratorium on post-employment research in 2014, as well as who was involved in the drafting and final approval of the moratorium document.

Cotton told the host on Sunday Maria bartiromo that the letter he signed “asks the National Institutes of Health very specifically why they are funding the functional research gain in these Wuhan laboratories.”

“Dr Fauci has been to Congress and he said that absolutely has not happened, but Dr Fauci is playing puns,” he continued.

Cotton alleged that “the money the NIH gave went to an American organization, which turned around and gave hundreds of thousands of dollars to these Wuhan labs to investigate the coronaviruses and find ways to deal with them. make it more contagious and more dangerous. “

“We asked Francis Collins, who is the boss of Dr. Fauci, to make it clear what was going on, why this research was being funded… at a time when the Obama administration had explicitly banned this kind of research on job gain. , research to make some of the deadliest pathogens even more dangerous. “

“I think there might be an example here of these public health bureaucrats thinking they know better and that they are not going to respond to political oversight and accountability even within the Obama administration and they continued this research which could be very dangerous. ”Cotton told Bartiromo, explaining“ this is why it is imperative that the NIH come clean and tell us exactly what happened ”.

