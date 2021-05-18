Senate weighs $ 120 billion science investment to counter China

WASHINGTON – A hefty bill that would devote $ 120 billion to scientific innovation by boosting advanced technology research is crossing the Senate, amid a growing sense of urgency in Congress to build state capacity- United to compete with China.

At the heart of the sprawling legislation, known as the Endless Frontier Act, is an investment in the country’s research and development in emerging science and manufacturing on a scale its supporters say has not been. seen since the cold war. The Senate voted 86 to 11 on Monday to move the bill past a procedural hurdle, with Democrats and Republicans united in supporting it, and a vote to approve, along with a slice of Chinese related bills, is expected this month.

The nearly 600-page bill passed quickly through the Senate, fueled by heightened concerns from both sides over Beijing’s stranglehold on critical supply chains. The coronavirus pandemic exposed the risks of China’s dominance, as healthcare workers have faced shortages of medical supplies and global semiconductor shortage closed US auto factories and slowed shipments of consumer electronics.

The bill, led by Senators Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York and Majority Leader, and Todd Young, Republican of Indiana, is the backbone of a package of Mr. Schumer laws requested in february chairmen of major committees, aimed at recalibrating the nation’s relations with China and bolstering American jobs. Taken together, the array of bipartisan bills would be the most important step Congress has seriously considered in years to improve the nation’s competitiveness with Beijing.