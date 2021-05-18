Senate weighs $ 120 billion science investment to counter China
WASHINGTON – A hefty bill that would devote $ 120 billion to scientific innovation by boosting advanced technology research is crossing the Senate, amid a growing sense of urgency in Congress to build state capacity- United to compete with China.
At the heart of the sprawling legislation, known as the Endless Frontier Act, is an investment in the country’s research and development in emerging science and manufacturing on a scale its supporters say has not been. seen since the cold war. The Senate voted 86 to 11 on Monday to move the bill past a procedural hurdle, with Democrats and Republicans united in supporting it, and a vote to approve, along with a slice of Chinese related bills, is expected this month.
The nearly 600-page bill passed quickly through the Senate, fueled by heightened concerns from both sides over Beijing’s stranglehold on critical supply chains. The coronavirus pandemic exposed the risks of China’s dominance, as healthcare workers have faced shortages of medical supplies and global semiconductor shortage closed US auto factories and slowed shipments of consumer electronics.
The bill, led by Senators Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York and Majority Leader, and Todd Young, Republican of Indiana, is the backbone of a package of Mr. Schumer laws requested in february chairmen of major committees, aimed at recalibrating the nation’s relations with China and bolstering American jobs. Taken together, the array of bipartisan bills would be the most important step Congress has seriously considered in years to improve the nation’s competitiveness with Beijing.
“If we are to win the next century, the United States must be the one to discover the next breakthrough technologies,” said Mr. Schumer. “We now have the opportunity to set our country on a path to outperform innovation, outperform production and outperform the world in emerging industries of the 21st century, with profound consequences for our economic and national security. If we are not at the forefront of science and innovation, we will fall far behind. “
Passing the legislation has become a personal priority for Mr Schumer, who quickly found himself in a lonely position as one of the oldest and loudest Chinese hawks in the Democratic Party. Now in power, he hopes to channel billions of dollars towards a long-held priority while securing a massively bipartisan victory, despite the high price tag.
“I have cared about this issue for decades, and there have been a lot of different bills introduced by a lot of different people,” Schumer said in an interview. “But when you are the leader of the majority, you have the opportunity to put such a bill on the ground.”
But despite bipartisan support for the effort, the legislative path has not been without challenges, and on Tuesday Sen. Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky and Minority Leader, warned that the measure was “not ready for prime time, ”suggesting it would benefit from a series of“ robust ”changes during Senate debate.
As one of the few pieces of legislation considered likely to become law this year, the Endless Frontier Law has become a magnet for unrelated parochialism from lawmakers and the target of an intensive lobbyist effort to insert provisions favorable to individual industries.
It got approval from a crucial Senate committee last week, but not before lawmakers added more than 500 pages, including legislation allowing a new round of funding for NASA, a ban on the sale of shark fins and a warrant to label the country of origin. for king crab.
“This is not a bill that is, by and large, supposed to be about shark fins – although that is important,” Mr. Young said visibly irritated, listing some of the other unrelated provisions that had been added. “It’s not supposed, by and large, to be about space or private space companies. Overall, it’s about outdoing, out-surpassing, and out-surpassing Communist China.
Lawmakers were, however, able to push back on a number of divergent and unnecessary measures that would have floundered the bill completely.
The legislation would provide $ 120 billion to support and expand research on new technologies, including semiconductors, artificial intelligence and robotics.
It would include $ 10 billion for the creation of 10 tech hubs to link manufacturing hubs and research universities across the United States with the aim of dispersing investment, rather than relying on already established tech giants. on both sides.
The goal is to position the United States to be at the forefront of emerging technologies while strengthening the country’s manufacturing capacity and creating a pipeline of researchers and apprentices to bring it to fruition, a goal that united universities, industrial groups and national laboratories – all of whom benefit from it – around legislation.
“It would really put the emphasis on this next step of innovation,” said Debbie Altenburg, associate vice president of the Association of Public Universities and Land Grants. “There is a significant investment in scholarships and research and internships, so we also make sure that we invest in the domestic workforce.”
Yet the question of how to distribute research money has been hotly debated. Mr Young’s complaints last week came as he tried unsuccessfully to block a bipartisan push to direct about half of the funding – which was originally intended for new initiatives at the National Science Foundation – to labs across the country managed by the Department of Energy.
A bipartite group of senators who have one or more labs run by a department in their states, including Senators Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, a critical Democratic vote, and Ben Ray Luján, Democrat of New Mexico, had called for the change.
Mr. Young had argued that the bill should only spend money on applied research that would yield a tangible product to help the United States compete with China. But many lawmakers from both parties – including the House science committee, which must also approve the legislation – have instead worked to divert it to laboratories in their states and districts that conduct basic research.
Other senators have also taken the opportunity to include provisions relating to pets in the bill.
Washington State Senator Maria Cantwell, chair of the trade committee, has added a full permission bill for NASA. A group of Republicans led by Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee inserted a measure forcing the government to investigate whether the Chinese government was using partnerships with sister cities as a means of espionage.
Senators also approved a move by Senator Gary Peters, Democrat of Michigan, to inject $ 2 billion into the semiconductor industry, in an effort to alleviate shortages that have shut down auto factories in Detroit and elsewhere.
Mr Schumer said on Tuesday evening that lawmakers would also consider additional funding for legislation passed last year to strengthen the semiconductor industry. Negotiations became locked into a partisan labor dispute over whether to require manufacturers to pay their employees the prevailing wages.
The industry lobbies a lot for money.
“It would spur chip production and innovation in the United States and help keep America at its best competitive level for years to come,” said John Neuffer, president of the Semiconductor Industry Association.
Source link