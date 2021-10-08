World
Senate: US Senate approves temporary increase in debt ceiling, avoiding default – Times of India
WASHINGTON: the United States Senate Thursday approved legislation to temporarily raise the federal government’s debt limit by $ 28.4 trillion and avoid the risk of a historic default this month, but it postponed a decision on a more sustainable remedy.
The Senate voted 50-48 to pass the bill after weeks of partisan fighting. Previously, 11 Republicans voted in favor of a procedural vote to allow the bill to go forward.
The bill passed by the Senate now goes to the House of Representatives, which must approve it before President Joe Biden can sign it. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said earlier that she would recall the House to vote on the measure, although it was not clear when that would happen.
The $ 480 billion increase, which would raise the debt ceiling to $ 28.9 trillion, is expected to be exhausted by December 3, the same day funding for most federal programs expires under an interim measure adopted earlier this month following another partisan standoff.
This means that over the next eight weeks, the bitterly divided Congress will have the dual challenge of finding common ground on agency spending through September 2022 – ranging from education and foreign aid programs to l immigration enforcement and airport security – and avert yet another debt ceiling collapse.
The vote followed a months-long standoff that brought the nation closer to the Oct. 18 date set by the Treasury Department as a date when it would no longer be able to meet its obligations.
“The Republicans have played a dangerous and risky partisan game and I’m glad their trick didn’t work,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said after the vote.
The plan emerged on Wednesday after the top Senate Republican Mitch mcconnell said Republicans were open to a temporary hike after twice blocking Democrats’ attempts to raise the cap. The offer came after Biden raised the possibility of circumventing the Senate obstruction rule requiring 60 of 100 members to agree on most laws.
Not all Republicans were happy with McConnell’s decision, and it took lengthy negotiations behind closed doors to get enough Republican votes to move the measure forward.
“It’s a total surrender,” said the Republican Lindsey graham.
Earlier today, news of trading led the major Wall Street stock indexes to end sharply higher in a widespread rally. In a sign of relief in the bond market, the yield on one-month Treasury bills fell to their lowest since September 8, as investors believed the risk of default had eased.
RECONCILIATION
Washington’s debt limitation problems are unlikely to be resolved with the passage of the short-term increase.
McConnell is still expected to insist that the next increase in December be achieved through the time-consuming “budget reconciliation” process that would allow passage without any votes from his party.
It could strengthen Republican candidates in the 2022 parliamentary election as they attempt to polish their credentials as budget conservatives – even though most of them previously supported a range of measures passed during the Republican era. Donald trumpof the US administration which has driven up US budget deficits.
Democrats have categorically rejected the use of the reconciliation process, although they have used it to embrace some of Biden’s other priorities, saying in this case it is too cumbersome and would set a bad precedent.
Referring to the deal providing for a reprieve on the debt limit until December, McConnell said in a speech in the Senate: “Now there will be no more questions. They (the Democrats) will have all the time. “to adopt the next increase using reconciliation.
Democrats were trying to pass legislation that would have raised the debt ceiling until the end of 2022, which Republicans blocked.
While the agreement relieves debt ceiling pressures for now, this is in addition to the high-stakes partisan battles that Congress will wage until the end of the year.
Democrats want to pass two massive spending bills that make up a large part of Biden’s national agenda in the coming weeks, including a multibillion-dollar social policy package to be passed through reconciliation and a bill billion dollar bipartite infrastructure.
But by the end of November, their focus will have to return to government funding and again avoid the debt ceiling.
