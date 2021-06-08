Senate overwhelmingly passes bill to boost competitiveness with China

The bill would inject hundreds of billions more into scientific research and development pipelines in the United States, create grants and promote agreements between private companies and research universities to encourage breakthroughs in new technology.

“When future generations of Americans look to new frontiers, will they see a red flag planted on these new frontiers that are not ours? Mr. Young said during a speech in the Senate. “Today we answer unequivocally: ‘No’.

“Today we declare our intention to win this century, and those who will follow it too,” he added.

President Biden welcomed the passage of the law on Tuesday shortly after its approval by the Senate, adding that he hoped to enact it “as soon as possible.”

“We are in a competition to win the 21st century, and the start is ringing,” he said in a statement. “As other countries continue to invest in their own research and development, we cannot risk falling behind.”

Update June 8, 2021, 8:49 p.m. ET

While the centerpiece of the legislation is focused on strengthening research and development in emerging technologies, it also includes major trade and foreign policy measures. These would once again allow the temporary suspension of tariffs on specific imports and call on the Biden administration to impose sanctions on those responsible for forced labor practices and human rights violations in and around the Xinjiang region of China.

With Mr Schumer’s intention to use his power as majority leader to push through legislation and lawmakers keen to attach personal priorities to the bill, the package was quickly passed by the Senate, picking up on provisions as diverse as a new round of funding for NASA and a ban on the sale of shark fins.

Eager to allocate money to existing programs in their states, lawmakers have moved much of the $ 100 billion which had been planned for a research and development hub for emerging technologies at the National Science Foundation in basic research, as well as laboratories managed by the Department of Energy. The amount for advanced research has been reduced to $ 29 billion.