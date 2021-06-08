Senate overwhelmingly passes bill to boost competitiveness with China
WASHINGTON – The Senate overwhelmingly passed a law on Tuesday that would spend nearly $ 250 trillion over the next five years on scientific research and development to boost competitiveness against China.
Republicans and Democrats – overcoming their traditional partisan differences over economic policy – came together to endorse what would be the most significant government intervention in industrial policy in decades. It includes federal investments in a host of emerging technologies as well as in the semiconductor industry.
The 68-32 vote reflected the sense of urgency about the need to counter Beijing and other authoritarian governments that have invested substantial resources in strengthening their industrial and technological strength.
The unbalanced margin of support for the 2,400-page invoice was the result of a series of policy changes by lawmakers rocked to action by the pandemic. The virus-related closures have resulted in shortages of essential goods that have highlighted the country’s dependence on China, its biggest geopolitical adversary. Nineteen Republicans, including Sen. Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky and minority leader, voted in favor of the legislation.
Policy makers have decided to increase national production capacity. Passage of the legislation came hours after the Biden administration announced new steps strengthen US supply chains.
Nations that harness technologies like artificial intelligence and quantum computing and “hitherto unseen innovations” will shape the world in their image, said Sen. Chuck Schumer, Democratic Majority Leader and longtime Chinese Falcon who helped move the bill forward.
“Do we want this image to be a democratic image? Or do we want it to be an authoritarian image like President Xi would like to impose on the world? Mr Schumer said. “Either we can cede the mantle of world leadership to our adversaries, or we can pave the way for another generation of American leaders. “
The legislation is likely to face stronger headwinds in the House, where key lawmakers have expressed skepticism about its focus on bolstering emerging technologies. This debate took place in the Senate, which ultimately weakened the bill’s original ambition to accommodate these objections.
The measure, the core of which was a collaboration between Mr. Schumer and Republican Senator Todd Young of Indiana, would support semiconductor makers by providing $ 52 billion in emergency grants with few restrictions. This subsidy program will send a lifeline to the industry during a global chip shortage that has shut down auto factories and spilled over into the global supply chain.
The bill would inject hundreds of billions more into scientific research and development pipelines in the United States, create grants and promote agreements between private companies and research universities to encourage breakthroughs in new technology.
“When future generations of Americans look to new frontiers, will they see a red flag planted on these new frontiers that are not ours? Mr. Young said during a speech in the Senate. “Today we answer unequivocally: ‘No’.
“Today we declare our intention to win this century, and those who will follow it too,” he added.
President Biden welcomed the passage of the law on Tuesday shortly after its approval by the Senate, adding that he hoped to enact it “as soon as possible.”
“We are in a competition to win the 21st century, and the start is ringing,” he said in a statement. “As other countries continue to invest in their own research and development, we cannot risk falling behind.”
While the centerpiece of the legislation is focused on strengthening research and development in emerging technologies, it also includes major trade and foreign policy measures. These would once again allow the temporary suspension of tariffs on specific imports and call on the Biden administration to impose sanctions on those responsible for forced labor practices and human rights violations in and around the Xinjiang region of China.
With Mr Schumer’s intention to use his power as majority leader to push through legislation and lawmakers keen to attach personal priorities to the bill, the package was quickly passed by the Senate, picking up on provisions as diverse as a new round of funding for NASA and a ban on the sale of shark fins.
Eager to allocate money to existing programs in their states, lawmakers have moved much of the $ 100 billion which had been planned for a research and development hub for emerging technologies at the National Science Foundation in basic research, as well as laboratories managed by the Department of Energy. The amount for advanced research has been reduced to $ 29 billion.
Members of the House Scientific Committee have expressed a desire to continue in the same vein, presenting their own bill that avoids focusing on technological development in favor of funding basic research in a series of less normative fields. , including climate change and cybersecurity.
“Rather than believing that unfettered research will somehow lead to the innovations needed to solve problems, history teaches that problem solving can itself spur innovation which in turn spawns new industries and obtains a competitive advantage, “said Eddie Bernice Johnson, Democrat of Texas and Chairman of the House Science Committee, wrote.
Some House Democrats have also scoffed at the parish bills that were inserted into the Senate bill in an attempt to gain wider support. While many of these were added after lengthy hearings, such as a round of funding for NASA with terms that could benefit Jeff Bezos’ space venture, several were tied to the legislation with little or no debate, such as a provision to double the annual budget price of a Pentagon research agency.
House concerns, coupled with complaints from some Senate Republicans that the legislation was rushed and not taken a tough enough stance on China, mean that the development of a draft Compromise law that can garner enough support in both houses is likely to be difficult. Negotiating such a deal is almost certain to unleash a new round of frenzied pressure on a bill that is one of the few that is seen as likely to pass this year.
But Tuesday’s overwhelming vote reflected how trade and military competition with Beijing has become one of the few issues that can unite the two political parties – and how determined lawmakers are to overcome legislative paralysis to deal with it. at the present moment.
This consensus emerged as Republicans, following the lead of Donald J. Trump, abandoned their usual skepticism about government intervention in markets and took on a much more militant role in helping American businesses. to compete with a leading opponent.
Clearly reflecting how far some Tories have moved on the issue, eight Republicans joined Democrats on Tuesday in supporting the retention in legislation of an existing wage requirement known as Davis-Bacon for semi-companies. -conductors.
“This kind of targeted investment in a critical industry was unthinkable just a few years ago, but the need for smart industrial policy is now widely accepted,” said Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida. “I hope my colleagues will recognize that a strong American workforce is just as important to the future of our nation.”
Senator John Cornyn, a conservative Republican from Texas who has criticized government funding for the industry in the past, said semiconductor subsidies have become a necessity.
“For everything from national security to economic policy, there is a clear and urgent need to reorient the way our country sees and responds to China’s challenge,” he said.
