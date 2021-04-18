Senate Democrats settle on 25% corporate tax rate

The universe of Democratic senators concerned about raising the corporate tax rate to 28% is larger than that of Senator Joe Manchin, and the rate will likely land at 25%, according to parties close to the discussion in Axios.

Why is this important: If increasing the rate from 21% to 25% would raise about $ 600 billion over 15 years, that would leave President Biden well ahead of paying for his $ 2.25 trillion eight-year infrastructure project.

Biden’s plan to increase the rate that U.S. multinationals pay on their foreign revenues from 10.5% to 21% is less controversial and has a better chance of remaining intact in final legislation. This would raise an additional $ 700 billion.

But corporate lobby groups are bracing for a long-term battle over the two rates.

The Business Roundtable launched an advertising campaign last week and published a poll of 178 CEOs discussing how the proposed changes would affect their company’s competitiveness.

The big picture: The White House has not publicly waived the president’s proposed 28% rate, but has indicated it is willing to find a compromise to pay for its spending plans.

Driving the news: A group of 10 senators from both sides – the so-called Group of 20 – are trying to find a compromise on what to include in an initial infrastructure package and how to pay for it.

“If we come together in a bipartisan fashion to pass this $ 800 billion hard infrastructure bill that you were talking about, which I urged, then we are showing our people that we can solve their problems,” Senator Chris Coons (D- Del.) Said on “Fox News Sunday”.

Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine) crystallized the G-20 challenge by breaking it down into three questions: scope, size and compensation.

“It is much easier to find appropriate payments and a bipartisan agreement if we are talking about a more targeted package that is really focused on infrastructure,” she said last Thursday.

Between the lines: While Manchin (DW.Va.) has made it clear his preference for a 25% rate, he is far from alone.

Democrats who have hinted privately that they might be uncomfortable going to 28% understand the senses. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner from Virginia, Kyrsten Sinema from Arizona and Jon Tester from Montana.

The Democratic dynamic is similar to that of raising the minimum wage to $ 15 an hour, which was ultimately rejected by eight Senate Democrats.

Some of them have talked about something closer to $ 11.

Go further: There is a similar sentiment in the House, where the moderates are also opposed to excessive tax hikes, Axios had reported.

Be smart: Democrats view the corporate rate debate as a litmus test of Republican interest in bipartisanship in the Biden era.

If they can find common ground, they hope to work on other issues.

Many are skeptical, even though Republicans say infrastructure spending is badly needed.

Failure to reach consensus here would only fuel calls to use budget reconciliation to push through other spending plans.

