Senate Democrats call on YouTube to shoot videos with election lies
Senators cite an example of a YouTube video that falsely claims there is evidence of voter fraud in Michigan, noting that it has more than 5 million views.
Disinformation is not a new problem for YouTube, but the US election highlighted this problem. The platform rolled out a few policies earlier this year aimed at reducing electoral lies, pledging to delete videos encourage electoral interference and interference based on information that emerged during hacks on the democratic process. He also added signs below the election-related videos offering “authoritative informationOn the situation.
Nonetheless, YouTube allowed videos contesting the presidential election result to remain online, and fringe, right channels who disseminate much of this disinformation are experiencing a period of growth on the platform.
Democratic senators have set five questions for YouTube and they are asking for a response by December 8. The prompts are as follows, as indicated in the letter:
-
Will YouTube commit to removing content that contains false or misleading information about the outcome of the 2020 elections and the upcoming elections in Georgia? If not why?
-
What steps has YouTube taken since announcing its ban on voter suppression content?
-
What steps will YouTube take to ensure the platform is free of content that suppresses voting, incites violence, or makes false statements regarding voting around the January 2021 Georgia runoff?
-
Please provide our offices with any YouTube research regarding platform amplification of groups or organizations using YouTube to disseminate election misinformation.
-
How much ad revenue has YouTube received from videos with misinformation about election results?
