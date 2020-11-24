Senate Democrats call on YouTube to shoot videos with election lies

Senators cite an example of a YouTube video that falsely claims there is evidence of voter fraud in Michigan, noting that it has more than 5 million views.

Disinformation is not a new problem for YouTube, but the US election highlighted this problem. The platform rolled out a few policies earlier this year aimed at reducing electoral lies, pledging to delete videos encourage electoral interference and interference based on information that emerged during hacks on the democratic process. He also added signs below the election-related videos offering “authoritative informationOn the situation.

Nonetheless, YouTube allowed videos contesting the presidential election result to remain online, and fringe, right channels who disseminate much of this disinformation are experiencing a period of growth on the platform.

Democratic senators have set five questions for YouTube and they are asking for a response by December 8. The prompts are as follows, as indicated in the letter: