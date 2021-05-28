World
Senate confirms geneticist Eric Lander as scientific adviser to Biden
WASHINGTON: Senate confirmed geneticist Eric Lander be president Joe bidenchief scientific adviser of, one of the last not filled Cabinet positions in the Biden administration.
Lander, founding director of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, was approved by a voice vote on Friday to serve as director of the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy, a post Biden elevated to Cabinet. Lander, who is also a mathematician and molecular biologist, was the lead author of the first article announcing the details of the human genome, the “Book of Life.”
His appointment was delayed for months as Senators sought more information about meetings he had with the late Jeffrey Epstein, a disgraced financier who was charged with sex trafficking before his apparent suicide. Lander has also been criticized for downplaying the contributions of two Nobel Prize-winning women scientists.
At his confirmation hearing last month, Lander apologized for a 2016 article he wrote that downplayed the work of women scientists. At the hearing, he also called Epstein an “odious person.”
Lander said he “underestimated the importance of these key breakthroughs” by biochemists Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna. The two went on to receive the Nobel Prize in chemistry.
“I felt bad about it, I made a mistake. And when I make a mistake, I recognize it and try to do better,” Lander said. “I should have written these paragraphs differently to make my intention crystal clear. I have immense respect for Drs Doudna and Charpentier and the important work they have done throughout their careers.”
He only met Epstein twice, in 2012, Lander said, and never requested or received funds from Epstein or his foundation.
Senator Maria Cantwell, a Democrat from Washington who chairs the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, said at a committee meeting on May 20 that she wanted Biden to appoint a woman as science adviser , but that Lander was committed to working to uplift women and minorities. In science.
Lander said in a statement Friday that Biden’s elevation to the scientific post “is a clear signal that science and technology will be essential to solving the country’s most pressing challenges,” including health, environmental quality “and justice for all Americans “.
Lander’s confirmation leaves Biden’s cabinet nearly full. The only ministerial post unfilled is that of Director of the Bureau of Management and Budget. Shalanda Young served as OMB Interim Director after her confirmation as Deputy Director. Neera Tanden withdrew her nomination as head of the OMB after several senators said they would not vote for her.
Lander, founding director of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, was approved by a voice vote on Friday to serve as director of the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy, a post Biden elevated to Cabinet. Lander, who is also a mathematician and molecular biologist, was the lead author of the first article announcing the details of the human genome, the “Book of Life.”
His appointment was delayed for months as Senators sought more information about meetings he had with the late Jeffrey Epstein, a disgraced financier who was charged with sex trafficking before his apparent suicide. Lander has also been criticized for downplaying the contributions of two Nobel Prize-winning women scientists.
At his confirmation hearing last month, Lander apologized for a 2016 article he wrote that downplayed the work of women scientists. At the hearing, he also called Epstein an “odious person.”
Lander said he “underestimated the importance of these key breakthroughs” by biochemists Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna. The two went on to receive the Nobel Prize in chemistry.
“I felt bad about it, I made a mistake. And when I make a mistake, I recognize it and try to do better,” Lander said. “I should have written these paragraphs differently to make my intention crystal clear. I have immense respect for Drs Doudna and Charpentier and the important work they have done throughout their careers.”
He only met Epstein twice, in 2012, Lander said, and never requested or received funds from Epstein or his foundation.
Senator Maria Cantwell, a Democrat from Washington who chairs the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, said at a committee meeting on May 20 that she wanted Biden to appoint a woman as science adviser , but that Lander was committed to working to uplift women and minorities. In science.
Lander said in a statement Friday that Biden’s elevation to the scientific post “is a clear signal that science and technology will be essential to solving the country’s most pressing challenges,” including health, environmental quality “and justice for all Americans “.
Lander’s confirmation leaves Biden’s cabinet nearly full. The only ministerial post unfilled is that of Director of the Bureau of Management and Budget. Shalanda Young served as OMB Interim Director after her confirmation as Deputy Director. Neera Tanden withdrew her nomination as head of the OMB after several senators said they would not vote for her.