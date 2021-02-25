Semenya takes testosterone limit case to human rights tribunal

Two-time South African Olympic champion Caster Semenya has filed a lawsuit in the European Court of Human Rights to challenge testosterone restrictions in female athletes.

In 2019, World Athletics, the world’s sports governing body, banned Semenya and other female athletes with sexually developed differences (DSD) from races between 400 meters (0.25 miles) and 1.6 miles. km (1.6 km) unless they are taking hormone-suppressing drugs.

The 30-year-old has already lost two legal appeals against these regulations in the athletics world.

Semenya unsuccessfully challenged these rules before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and the Swiss Federal Court.

His lawyers have said there has been a “violation of his rights” and want the human rights tribunal to review the rules.

“Semenya’s continued struggle for the dignity, equality and human rights of women in sport has taken a crucial step forward with the filing of a petition” to the ECHR, her lawyers Norton Rose Fulbright announced Thursday in a statement. communicated.

“The regulations require these women to undergo humiliating and invasive physical examinations followed by harmful and experimental medical procedures if they wish to compete internationally in women’s events.

In its judgment last year, the Swiss court concluded that the CAS decision “cannot be challenged”.

“Caster asks the Court to find that Switzerland has failed in its positive obligations to protect it against violation of its rights under the European Convention on Human Rights,” the statement added.

Semenya hopes her latest candidacy will see the European Court “put an end to long-standing human rights violations by World Athletics against female athletes”.

“All we ask is to be able to run free, once and for all, as the strong and fearless women that we are and always have been,” she said in the statement.

No date has yet been set for the hearing of the case.

Other affected athletes

Two other Olympic medalists from Africa, Francine Niyonsaba of Burundi and Margaret Wambui of Kenya, said they were also bound by the rules. They also said they would refuse to undergo any medical intervention to lower their testosterone levels.

Semenya, Niyonsaba and Wambui finished 1-2-3 in the 800 meters at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

It’s unclear whether the human rights tribunal would be able to hear Semenya’s case ahead of the delayed Tokyo Olympics – which are set to open on July 23 this year – which could be Semenya’s last. .

Previous sports cases that have been brought before the European Court of Human Rights have taken years to be decided.