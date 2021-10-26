Self-esteem, a pop singer who wants Britain to “put pleasure first”
LONDON – Rebecca Lucy Taylor – better known as Self Esteem – was on stage at a club here last Friday, performing “I’m fine”, A pop song with a pounding beat on sexual assault. The track includes a recording of a woman describing how she barks like a dog when approached by groups of men on the street: “There is nothing that terrifies a man more than a woman who seems completely disturbed. As the ropes shot up, Taylor and his group began to bark and howl. Several women in the audience joined.
It was a moment that captured both the irreverence and the sincerity of Self Esteem, an aspiring British pop star, whose second album, “Prioritize Pleasure”, built her a fan base who said they were enjoying themselves. feel seen by his music.
For over 15 years Taylor, 35, has worked in the UK music scene, first in the independent group Slow Club, which she said she left after years of finding her ideas stifled, then under the name Self-Esteem, a name that “accidentally became the exact thing I needed,” she said. said in an interview at an east London bar a week before the concert.
“I’ve felt very lonely most of my life, like ‘What’s wrong with me?’” Taylor said, highlighting women’s expectations to settle down and have children. His recent success “gives me this overwhelming relief that I’m not a total nutcase.” “
While Taylor has a manifesto behind “Prioritize Pleasure,” it encourages people to put themselves forward without denying that they can make mistakes too. The “fun” mentioned in the album’s title can take many forms, she said, including what she looked forward to doing that night: come home, order take out and watch. ” Succession”.
Jude Rogers, music journalist who wrote on “Prioritse Pleasure,” said Self Esteem’s music feels good at the moment. “We needed a woman to appear and say ‘Enough’,” Rogers said. Self-esteem “expresses all the mess, all the frustration and all the anger of being a woman,” in ambitious pop music, “she added.
Taylor said she had been concerned about her safety since she was a teenager, “which I guess is very fashionable now.” She started writing the album in 2019 and decided to deal with a sexual assault she had survived through her music. “As a person who lives very free, I like to be sexual, I like to do whatever I want,” she said. “But all of a sudden it was taken away from me and I made a decision to never have fun that way again, never be the person I love to be, or turn it all into a defiant euphoria. “
The end of a toxic relationship also informed the album, but the record has a strong thread of empowerment, which Taylor said was the result of more positive experiences. “I finally hit that nice cross section of I’m older, therapy started a bit and I don’t care,” she said. While making the record, she stopped worrying about other people’s expectations of her and her career.
All of these changes led Taylor to write songs like “I do this all the time”, A widely spoken track in which she lists her struggles, including daily anxieties (“ Old habits die off for a few weeks, then I start doing them again ”) and sexist comments from former tour directors (“ Everything that you need to make, my darling, fit in your little dress ”).
Johan Karlberg, member of the Very Best group who produced “Prioritize Pleasure”, believes that the success of Self Esteem is less related to the current cultural climate in Britain than to a response to Taylor’s great songs and his “bully honesty”.
“People like to say that they are honest in their songs and their interviews, but in reality they are very seldom,” he said. “Rebecca is in everything, and people identify with that.”
At her London gig last week, the relationship was almost deafening, as fans screamed with their favorite lines (“You sextering at the mental health club seems counterproductive” was especially loud).
Fan Cat Carrigan, 30, said she was drawn to a self-esteem dance piece called “in a bad moodIt is both the story of a relationship that breaks down and an attempt to reclaim a common insult used against a woman. “I’ve been called a cranky cow a lot in my life,” Carrigan said. “It’s not going to affect me anymore.”
But Rubie Street, 29, said something else that made her a fan. The songs “are punchy tunes, aren’t they? ” she said. “It always helps.”
