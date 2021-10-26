Self-esteem, a pop singer who wants Britain to “put pleasure first”

LONDON – Rebecca Lucy Taylor – better known as Self Esteem – was on stage at a club here last Friday, performing “I’m fine”, A pop song with a pounding beat on sexual assault. The track includes a recording of a woman describing how she barks like a dog when approached by groups of men on the street: “There is nothing that terrifies a man more than a woman who seems completely disturbed. As the ropes shot up, Taylor and his group began to bark and howl. Several women in the audience joined.

It was a moment that captured both the irreverence and the sincerity of Self Esteem, an aspiring British pop star, whose second album, “Prioritize Pleasure”, built her a fan base who said they were enjoying themselves. feel seen by his music.

For over 15 years Taylor, 35, has worked in the UK music scene, first in the independent group Slow Club, which she said she left after years of finding her ideas stifled, then under the name Self-Esteem, a name that “accidentally became the exact thing I needed,” she said. said in an interview at an east London bar a week before the concert.