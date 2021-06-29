See stars? Musk says SpaceX is willing to spend $ 30 billion on Starlink

Starlink, a set of low-orbiting satellites offering high-speed, low-latency connectivity, already offers test service and aims to cover the world from August, said Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and founder of SpaceX, at Mobile World Congress.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Tuesday his Starlink business was growing rapidly as he projected total investment costs in the satellite internet business to be between $ 20 billion and $ 30 billion.

Without divulging details, he also said that Starlink had “two fairly important partnerships with the country’s major telecommunications operators” that could help the SpaceX division fill gaps in fifth-generation mobile and cellular networks.

The CEO of Tesla Inc and founder of SpaceX, a rocket company that seeks to colonize Mars, said the capital costs before Starlink achieved fully positive cash flow would be $ 5 billion to $ 10 billion.

“That’s a lot, basically,” Musk said in a video interview in California with Mobile World Congress, the telecommunications industry’s largest annual gathering, held in Barcelona.

Starlink, a set of low-orbit satellites offering high-speed, low-latency connectivity, already offers test service and aims to cover the world, except for the north and south poles, from August, Musk said.

It has more than 1,500 satellites in flight and operates in a dozen countries, adding more and more each month, with Musk predicting the total number of customers to reach half a million in the next 12 months, up from 69,000 now. .

Some analysts question whether satellite internet can be a viable business model, as it primarily targets remote areas, where there may not be enough people able to afford the high tariffs necessary to recoup the costs of the Internet. ‘investment.

Musk said he was speaking to potential partners as a number of countries require operators to provide rural coverage as conditions of their 5G licenses.

He also said that if telecom carriers have cell stations in remote areas, they can use Starlink to allow them to connect to major networks.

The rapid spread of wireless and terrestrial broadband, along with high prices, were major factors in killing previous low-earth orbit satellite companies.

Starlink is selling terminals for half the price, Musk said, adding that he plans to cut terminal costs from over $ 1,000 to $ 300-500 over the next 12 months.

“If we manage not to go bankrupt, it will be great and we can move on,” he said.

Starlink faces competition from a number of players, including Kuiper, a subsidiary of Amazon.com Inc, and OneWeb – a collapsed satellite operator rescued by the UK government and Indian Bharti companies.