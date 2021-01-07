“ Sedition ”: a complicated story

As for those who rushed to Capitol Hill on Wednesday, he said, they could argue that what they were doing was protest, which is protected by the First Amendment.

“The problem is, they’ve overstepped the bounds of what the First Amendment would protect as speech,” he said in an interview while the crowd was still inside the building. “It doesn’t protect intrusions, and what they do arguably goes beyond that. What they are doing is preventing the government from functioning. “

When did Americans start talking about “sedition”?

Revolutionary America was inundated with accusations of sedition – against the British Crown. The idea of ​​”sedition” as a crime against the new republic itself became entrenched in American political lexicon in the 1790s. It was a time of intense partisan conflict, before the opposing party system – and the norm of peaceful transfer of power that was disrupted on Wednesday – is not established.

The Alien and Sedition Acts, passed by the Adams administration in 1798, aimed to suppress the political enemies of the federalists, the Adams party, and to weaken the Democratic Republicans of Thomas Jefferson. The larger context was a preparatory conflict with post-revolutionary France, and the federalists’ belief that Democratic-Republican criticism of their policies undermined national stability and their fear that foreigners and immigrants, who leaned over Democrats- Republicans, support France in a war.

Under the law, journalists critical of the administration were thrown in jail, immigrants’ right to vote was tightened, and foreigners deemed “dangerous to the peace and security of the United States” could be deported.

“It happened against the backdrop of a fledgling republic that was unsure of its place in the world,” said Annette Gordon-Reed, professor of history and law at Harvard. “It was brand new: how do you protest? What effect are the protests having on the government? “