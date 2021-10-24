Security forces fire tear gas to disperse protesters in Khartoum

Pro-military protesters want to dissolve the transitional cabinet, a move decried as a coup by pro-democracy protesters.

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas at pro-military protesters who blocked major roads and bridges in the capital, Khartoum, amid mounting tensions between the generals and the pro-democracy movement that fueled the uprising against former President Omar al-Bashir.

Protesters briefly blocked Khartoum’s main roads and bridges on Sunday, cutting off the central area from northern neighborhoods.

They also cut the Mec Nimr Bridge, which connects downtown Khartoum with other parts of the capital, according to activist and rights defender Tahani Abbas.

This decision caused the obstruction of the streets Sunday morning, the first working day of the week, in particular the street of the Nile, a main artery of Khartoum.

The deteriorated ties between the military and civilians in the ruling government threaten Sudan’s fragile transition to democracy since al-Bashir’s military dismissal in April 2019 after nearly three decades of autocratic rule.

Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan, reporting from Khartoum, said those protesters wanted the military to take over, replacing the current cabinet with a new one, including all of those who participated in the protests that took off in December 2018.

“They are trying to expand the sit-in area from the presidential palace to block every road that leads there, to pressure the transitional government and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to dissolve his cabinet and appoint new members who include those of the Forces for Freedom and Change, the national charter alliance, ”she said.

The protests are largely the result of a split within the coalition that has led anti-government protests against al-Bashir, she said.

“But not everyone in the coalition feels they are sufficiently represented in government, because this coalition included armed groups,” [and] members of the opposition who were outside the capital when the protests were underway, ”Morgan said.

“Some of them say they feel excluded from government involvement and want the prime minister to dissolve his cabinet.”

Fears that the army will hijack civilian power

The current crisis has surfaced following last month’s coup attempt.

Officials blamed al-Bashir loyalists for the move, but the generals attacked the civilian side of the government, accusing politicians of seeking government positions rather than helping ease the economic suffering of the people. .

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council, said the dissolution of Hamdok’s government could resolve the lingering political crisis. The suggestion was rejected by hundreds of thousands of pro-democracy protesters who took to the streets across the country on Thursday.

Pro-military protesters gathered in Khartoum earlier this month, echoing Burhan’s demands.

Protesters have since staged a sit-in outside the capital’s presidential palace. Last week, they attempted to storm the cabinet seat as Prime Minister Hamdok met with his cabinet. The security forces dispersed them with tear gas.

On Saturday, dozens of pro-military protesters stormed the reception area of ​​the country’s public news agency headquarters and set tires on fire outside the offices.

This delayed a press conference for pro-democracy activists, according to Mohamed Abdel-Hamid, director of the SUNA news agency.

The move came a day after US special envoy to the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman met with military and civilian leaders in Khartoum to find a compromise on the dispute.

Feltman “underscored US support for a civilian democratic transition in accordance with the wishes expressed by the Sudanese people,” said the US embassy in Khartoum.

The tensions come weeks before a planned rotation of the ruling Sovereign Council leadership from military to civilians, according to the constitutional declaration that established the joint government in August 2019.