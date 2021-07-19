Security crises in Nigeria – five different threats

Supporters of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) rally to urge authorities to rescue hundreds of kidnapped schoolchildren in Katsina state, northwestern Nigeria, December 17, 2020 –

Nigeria faces an unprecedented wave of different but overlapping security crises – from kidnappings to extremist insurgencies – almost every corner of the country has been affected by violence and crime.

Audu Bulama Bukarti, Senior Sahel Security Analyst at the Tony Blair Institute, says the scale of insecurity threatens the very fabric of Nigerian society: “With every attack, human lives are lost or damaged. permanent and faith in democracy and the country is dwindling. “

When President Muhammadu Buhari was elected in 2015, he promised to protect citizens from terrorists and criminals. But less than two years remain from his last term and the country is more unstable than it has been in decades.

Some have linked the recent rise in insecurity to staggering poverty across the country. Youth unemployment currently stands at 32.5% and the country is in the midst of one of the worst economic downturns in 27 years.

Here are the five biggest security threats in Nigeria:

jihadism

map showing areas most affected by Boko Haram attacks

Although he claimed during his first year in office that the militant Islamist group Boko Haram had been “technically” defeated, President Buhari now admits that his government is failing to stop the insurgency, which began in the United States. northeast.

Indeed, Boko Haram is expanding into new areas and taking advantage of Nigeria’s poverty and other security challenges to fuel its extremist ideologies. According to the UN, at the end of 2020, the conflict with the group had caused the death of nearly 350,000 people and forced millions of people to leave their homes.

Boko Haram launches deadly raids, in some cases hoisting its flag and imposing an extremist regime on the local population. It levies taxes on farms and the sale of agricultural products. The once booming international fish market in the Chad Basin is now fully controlled by the group.

Dozens of farm workers were slaughtered by Boko Haram last year

The challenge is made more difficult by Nigeria’s ungoverned spaces – remote and largely ignored areas, where groups can torment rural communities without fear of reprisal.

In recent years, a dissident faction allied with ISIS, called ISIS’s West Africa Province, has surpassed Boko Haram in size and capacity. It is now one of the most active IS subsidiaries in the region.

Both groups have so far resisted government military operations.

Clashes between breeders and farmers

There have been violent conflicts between nomadic herders and farmers in Nigeria for many years.

But disagreements over land and water use, as well as grazing routes, have been exacerbated by climate change and the spread of the Sahara Desert, as pastoralists move further south in search of of pastures. Thousands of people have been killed in clashes for limited resources.

Map showing areas affected by clashes between farmers and herders

Benue State, in the center of the country, recorded the deadliest attacks. Recently, seven people were killed when gunmen opened fire on a camp of people fleeing the conflict. Some also criticized the shepherds for kidnapping people and demanding ransom.

Mohammed Akdeef is one of many farmers who fled their homes

The tension has led some state governors to ban grazing on open land, creating friction with the central government.

In 2019, federal authorities launched a 10-year national livestock transformation plan to limit livestock movements and boost animal production with the aim of ending the conflict. But critics say a lack of political leadership, expertise and funding, as well as delays, derail the project.

Banditry and kidnapping

One of the most frightening threats to Nigerian families is the frequent abduction of schoolchildren from their classrooms and boarding schools.

More than 1,000 students have been abducted from their schools since December 2020, many only released after thousands of dollars were paid in ransom.

Some of the kidnappers are commonly referred to as “bandits” in Nigeria. These criminals loot villages, kidnap civilians and set houses on fire.

map showing areas most affected by banditry and kidnappings

Bandit attacks have forced thousands of people to flee their homes and seek refuge in other parts of the country.

The northwest is the epicenter of these attacks. In Zamfara state alone, more than 3,000 people have been killed since 2012 and attacks continue. Hundreds of schools have been closed following kidnappings at schools in Zamfara state and Niger, where children as young as three have been seized.

Everything suggests that Nigeria’s lucrative kidnapping industry is booming – spanning previously safe areas – and seemingly beyond the control of the country’s military. It poses a real threat to commerce and education, as well as to the agricultural communities of the country.

Separatist insurgency

A separatist group called the Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob) clashed with Nigerian security agencies. Ipob wants a group of southeastern states, mostly made up of people of the Igbo ethnicity, to break up and form the independent nation of Biafra.

President Buhari vowed to crush Ipob

The group was founded in 2014 by Nnamdi Kanu, who was recently arrested and is expected to stand trial for terrorism and treason. His arrest was a blow to the movement.

The idea of ​​Biafra is not new. In 1967, regional leaders declared an independent state, which led to a brutal civil war and the deaths of a million people.

Supporters of Nnamdi Kanu’s movement have been accused of launching deadly attacks on government offices, prisons and the homes of politicians and community leaders.

President Buhari has promised to crush Ipob. Last month he tweeted that “those who misbehave today” would be treated in “the language they understand”.

The post was deleted by Twitter for breaking its rules after Mr Buhari faced a backlash online. The incident led to the suspension of Twitter in Nigeria.

Oil activists

Well-armed militants staged numerous attacks on oil installations in the early 2000s

In the oil-producing south, security concerns are not new.

It is Nigeria’s largest producer of foreign exports, and activists in the Niger Delta have long fought for a larger share of the profits. They argue that the majority of oil comes from their region and that the environmental damage caused by its extraction has devastated communities and made it impossible for them to fish or farm.

For years, activists have lobbied the government by kidnapping oil workers and launching attacks on security personnel and oil infrastructure, such as pipelines.

To remedy this, ex-President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua launched a presidential amnesty program in 2009, which saw the official end of activists in the Niger Delta.

But armed sectarian groups still pose a security problem in the region, and industry officials have warned that militancy is resuming.