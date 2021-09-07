Security Council must not let down Afghanistan’s women and girls, elders warn

“Women’s rights are not western rights,” she said, addressing the Council in her role as chair of the The elders, a group of world leaders working for peace and justice around the world, founded by Nelson Mandela in 2007. “These are fundamental human rights, which women have claimed in accordance with their cultural values.

The participation of Afghan women in “non-negotiable” society

Mrs. Robinson, also the former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, called on China and the Russian Federation, in particular, to encourage the Taliban to recognize that the participation of women in society and the education of girls on an equal basis with boys, are non-negotiable and must be respected.

“Collectively, you have all been given a powerful mandate to act on behalf of the United Nations,” she recalled. “A united and determined Council is more than ever necessary. ”

The issue was one of many raised by Ms Robinson and Lakhdar Brahimi, Elder Emeritus and former Algerian Foreign Minister, who noted that the UN mandate is to protect the human rights of all Afghans – including women. and girls, internally displaced persons, all minorities and human rights defenders – efforts that will require the support of the Council.

Presenting his point of view on the situation, he recalled that the attempts of Afghanistan [former] Vice-President Amrullah Saleh and Ahmad Massoud, son of the late commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, to resist in the Panjshir Valley appear to have been defeated on September 5. The Taliban now exercise almost exclusive control over the country.

“The Afghanistan of today is not the Afghanistan I knew in the late 1990s and from 2001 to early January 2004,” he said. “To say that the humanitarian situation is dire would be an understatement and that the needs are most urgent. ”

Paralyzed and abandoned

Still, he said the flow of aid has stopped abruptly and the trend for donors now is to abandon Afghanistan, because the Taliban have taken control of the country.

Most members of the international community are unwilling to deal with the Taliban, nor are they ready to give the government the diplomatic recognition that the Taliban is still finalizing.

Mr. Brahimi said that while some Taliban leaders try to speak with one voice, others say they will revert to the practices followed under their previous regime, following the September 11 attacks on the United States.

Still others say they will reach out to their opponents to form a genuinely inclusive government. Meanwhile, Brahimi said Afghan institutions were crippled and its people abandoned.

Famine, an “unavoidable fatality”

“Famine and despair resemble the inevitable fate of millions of men, women and children,” he added. As a first and extremely urgent step, the Secretary-General – acting with the full support of a united Security Council – should send a special representative to Kabul to start a frank discussion with the Taliban leadership, he said.

A crucial humanitarian program must be put in place, he said, recalling that the Taliban did not hamper the work of local staff after the withdrawal of internationally recruited staff in the 1990s.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (MANUA) is more necessary than ever, he said, proposing that the Council limit its next mandate renewal to a six-month technical rotation in order to strengthen it for the new phase to come.