Security Council “deeply concerned” by spreading clashes in northern Ethiopia

In a press release issued on Friday, they noted the impact of the conflict on the humanitarian situation, as well as the stability of the country and the region at large.

They also commended the efforts of the UN Secretary General. Earlier this week, António Guterres noted: “The stability of Ethiopia and the wider region is at stake.”

Joining Mr. Guterres’ appeal, Council members called on the parties to refrain from “inflammatory hate speech and incitement to violence and division.”

Foundation for peace

The declaration called for respect for international humanitarian law, safe and unhindered humanitarian access, the restoration of public services and the scaling up of humanitarian assistance.

Council members also call for an end to hostilities and a lasting ceasefire, saying this could be the start of an “inclusive Ethiopian national dialogue to resolve the crisis and lay the foundations for peace and peace. stability throughout the country “.

Members of security Council reiterated their support for the role of regional organizations, namely the African Union (AU) and its High Representative for the Horn of Africa, Olusegun Obasanjo.

The declaration also reaffirms the “strong commitment of the Security Council to the sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity and unity of Ethiopia”.

History of a conflict

After heavy fighting that erupted last November between government troops and supporters of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (TPLF), some 5.2 million people are still in need of assistance in the Ethiopian regions of Tigray, Amhara and Afar.

Amid allegations of widespread human rights violations on all sides, thousands of people are believed to be killed and more than two million forced to flee their homes.

In recent months, killings, looting and destruction of health centers and farms, including irrigation systems essential for production, have triggered an even greater increase in humanitarian needs.