Security Council calls for ‘full adherence’ to Gaza ceasefire and two-state solution

In a press release, the 15-member peace and security organ welcomed the announcement of the ceasefire and acknowledged diplomatic mediation efforts by Egypt, other countries in the region, the UN, the Middle East Quartet “and other international partners”. .

In a press release today, @A Members of the Security Council reaffirmed the importance of achieving a comprehensive peace based on the vision of a region where two democratic states, #Israel and #Palestine, live side by side in peace with secure and recognized borders. pic.twitter.com/Ob2LwHSapu – United Nations Political and Peacebuilding Affairs (@UNDPPA) May 22, 2021

Human losses

According to published figures by the UN Humanitarian Coordination Office, OCHA, for the occupied Palestinian territory and verified by the United Nations Human Rights Office (OHCHR), A total of 242 Palestinians have been killed since May 10; 23 girls, 43 boys, 38 women and 138 men.

At least 230 of the dead were apparently killed by Israeli forces, although OCHA has reported that some of the Palestinian casualties in Gaza may have been caused by rockets coming from their own failed camp.

Gaza’s health ministry reported 1,948 Palestinians were injured, including 610 children and nearly 400 women.

According to Israeli sources, OCHA reported that 12 Israelis were killed by Palestinian rockets or other fire – or while running for shelter during strikes; five men, five women and two children; with around 710 injured.

Mourn the lost lives

In their statement, the members of the security Council said they “mourn the loss of civilian life resulting from the violence.”

The ambassadors also underlined “the immediate need for humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian civilian population, in particular in Gaza”. UN Relief Chief Mark Lowcock Friday announced that $ 22.5 million is allocated from emergency funds for humanitarian response.

Among the civilian infrastructure affected by the Israeli bombardments, 53 schools were damaged, as well as 6 hospitals, 11 primary health care centers and the center. COVID-19[female[feminine testing laboratory. More than 77,000 civilians in Gaza have had to flee their homes in search of protection.

Five out of 10 power lines providing electricity from Israel were damaged, reducing power in the enclave by about 45 percent. A total of 258 buildings with homes and businesses have been destroyed, and nearly 770 other homes are no longer habitable, OCHA said.

“ Robust ” support pack

Council statement offered support to Secretary General António Guterres request the international community to work with the UN “to develop an integrated and robust package of support for rapid and sustainable reconstruction and recovery”.

Members of the Security Council stressed the urgency of restoring full calm and reaffirmed the importance of achieving a comprehensive peace based on the vision of a region where two democratic states, Israel and Palestine, live. side by side in peace and security and recognized borders.