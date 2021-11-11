Security Council calls for end to violence in Myanmar

In a statement issued on Wednesday evening, the Council expressed deep concern over the violence, noting that “recent developments pose particularly serious challenges for the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of Rohingya refugees and internally displaced persons to Iran. interior of the country “.

The UN continues to monitor developments in Myanmar, where the military seized power in February. The pro-democracy protests that followed met with brutal repression.

Ensuring the delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine

This week, international media reported that the military began amassing heavy weapons and troops in Chin State, located in the northwest of the country, suggesting an imminent attack on militias that have surfaced since. Rebellion.

security Council Members also stressed the importance of measures to improve the health and humanitarian situation in Myanmar, including the need to facilitate the unhindered delivery and distribution of COVID-19[female[feminine vaccines.

They reiterated their full support for the “positive and constructive role” played by the ASEAN regional bloc in facilitating a peaceful solution, and underlined their support for its special envoy.

“The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their support for the people of Myanmar and the country’s democratic transition, as well as their firm commitment to the sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity and unity of Myanmar. », Indicates the press release.

The humanitarian situation is worsening

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in Myanmar is deteriorating, UN relief chief Martin Griffiths said in a statement earlier during the week.

Rising conflict and insecurity, along with the pandemic and a failing economy, have left some three million people in need of assistance, while violence since the military takeover has forced hundreds of thousands of people people to flee their homes.

Mr Griffiths added that the situation in the northwest has become “extremely worrying” in recent weeks.

This follows an escalation of hostilities between the armed forces and the Chinland Defense Forces in Chin State, and with the People’s Defense Forces in the Magway and Sagaing regions.

Although humanitarians are providing assistance to people across the country and are ready to do more, they remain hampered by lack of access and funding, he said.

Griffiths urged the international community to fully support a $ 385 million humanitarian plan for Myanmar, which so far is less than half funded.