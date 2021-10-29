Security Council adopts ‘first of its kind’ resolution on conflict protection of classrooms

While the 15-member Council has issued previous statements denouncing attacks on schools, this is its first resolution to focus explicitly on the link between education and peace and security.

“Inestimable role” of education

In resolution 2601 (2021), delegates underscored the invaluable role education plays for individuals and society, including as safe spaces that save lives. They noted that providing, protecting and facilitating the pursuit of education in armed conflict should remain a top priority for the international community.

The Council also urged countries to develop national legal frameworks to ensure compliance with their relevant international legal obligations, including comprehensive measures to prevent attacks against schools, children, teachers and other affected civilians.

Among other elements of the text, members called for the establishment of strategies and coordination mechanisms for the exchange of information on the protection of schools and education, including among States, the Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict; and UN peacekeeping and political missions.

Escalation of attacks

The issue of education in conflict situations has gained prominence in the security Council and the United Nations more broadly in recent years, as devastating attacks on schools and affected civilians have intensified around the world.

According to AN APPOINTMENT, more than 22,000 students, teachers and academics have been injured, killed or injured in attacks on education during armed conflict or insecurity over the past five years.

The Secretary General 2020 and 2021 the annual reports on children and armed conflict have also highlighted the increase in attacks on schools.

On September 10, 2020, the Nigerien delegation convened a Security Council public debate on attacks on schools, in which members adopted a presidential statement reaffirming the right to education and its contribution to peace and security. He also called on countries to take measures to prevent attacks and threats of attacks on schools.

‘First of its kind’

Council members, speaking after Friday’s vote, warmly welcomed the adoption of the resolution, which is the first solely dedicated to protecting classrooms and schools.

The representative of Norway – one of its co-facilitators, along with the representative of Niger – said the text will help the Council make its voice heard against the growing disruption of education in times of conflict. She noted that schools, teachers or students were attacked in 93 countries between 2014 and 2019.

The delegate from Niger added that more than 75 million children in the world have seen their education disrupted by conflict, while attacks on schools and school infrastructure have increased alarmingly.