Secretary-General welcomes Ethiopia’s commitment to allow humanitarian access to Tigray

This development comes a day after Mr. Guterres and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed discussed the extremely worrying humanitarian situation in the northern province.

Eight months of brutal fighting between federal forces and regional troops have displaced nearly two million people, while 400,000 are in famine, with 1.8 million not far behind.

Guarantees and commitment

“The Secretary-General welcomed the Prime Minister’s assurances that the Ethiopian government will facilitate immediate access to Tigray for humanitarian organizations, as well as the Prime Minister’s commitment that essential basic services, including electricity and communications, will resume quickly ”, mentionned Stéphane Dujarric, the UN Spokesperson.

Last week, the Ethiopian government declared a unilateral ceasefire and the UN called for aid and fuel resupply to be allowed.

The UN Office for Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA, reported this week that the lack of fuel has affected the transport of emergency relief and commercial supplies to Tigray, as well as access to water in IDP camps in the regional capital, Mekelle.

Commercial flights to and from the city, which had been cut off on June 23, were still suspended.

Support to agriculture

“The Secretary-General also recognized the government’s commitment to use the ceasefire to facilitate emergency humanitarian assistance, including regular United Nations humanitarian flights to Tigray, as well as support for agricultural activities. “, Continues the press release.

“The Secretary-General reiterates his call for all parties to fulfill their obligations to protect civilians, provide unhindered humanitarian access and respect international humanitarian law.