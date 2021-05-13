Secretary-General and President Putin discuss importance of multilateralism during Moscow visit

Mr. Guterres is in Moscow, at the invitation of the Russian government, where he is meeting with senior officials.

It was a pleasure to speak to students from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations on how we can address the common challenges facing the world. Thanks to @MGIMO_en for conferring on me the title of doctor honoris causa, which I humbly accept in the name of @A colleagues. pic.twitter.com/5koZ45e2Dq – António Guterres (@antonioguterres) May 13, 2021

UN chief and President Putin have met virtually, according to a readout of their meeting.

The two leaders discussed the importance of a renewed commitment to multilateralism, solidarity and cooperation so that the international community can meet the challenges of the COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic and climate change.

Their talks also covered a number of international and regional peace, security and humanitarian issues and the need to resolve conflicts through political dialogue, mutual respect and understanding.

The Secretary-General thanked President Putin for the hospitality of the Russian Government and people and for the Russian Federation’s continued commitment to support the United Nations.

Mr. Guterres expressed the interest of the UN to deepen its cooperation with the Russian Federation in the three pillars of the work of the Organization – Peace and Security, Sustainable Development, including climate change and biodiversity, and Human rights.

Honorary degree

Also on Thursday, Guterres received an honorary doctorate from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, which he accepted on behalf of the United Nations.

Addressing professors and students, the Secretary-General recalled that the university’s Model UN program was named in honor of the late diplomat Vitaly Churkin, former Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN in New York, who died in 2017.

Mr. Guterres spoke about the common challenges countries face, including the pandemic, and how to address them.

While stressing the need to ensure that all people everywhere are vaccinated, the Secretary-General noted that despite the work of the Global Solidarity Initiative COVAX, many low-income countries “have not yet received a single dose”.

He stressed that “COVID-19 vaccines must be considered a global public good”.

The Secretary-General visited the Russian capital on Wednesday. On his first day in the country, he met Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The visit is expected to end on Friday.