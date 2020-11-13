Secret rules of mega-trade deals could hurt the recovery of Covid-19 in Asia

Community Health Warriors (Anganwadi Center in Chennai, Tamil Nadu). Credit: Public Services International (PSI)

BANGKOK, Thailand, Nov. 13 (IPS) – Fifteen countries will sign a mega-trade deal at the ASEAN conference this weekend placing secret restrictions on how governments are helping workers navigate the pandemic, warned union leaders and parliamentarians.

The text of the Comprehensive Regional Economic Partnership (RCEP) is so secret that even elected officials have not been allowed to see it, even if it risks locking future governments into rules that will limit their ability to develop the necessary policies in times of crisis. or to improve access to public services and workers’ rights.

Leaked documents showed that the agreement limits the potential of governments to develop policies, including policies to recover from the Covid-19 crisis, said Risa Hontiveros, a senator from the Philippines. “This pandemic has shown us that we should never put the economy before our people,” she said during a press conference organized by Trade unions for commercial justice Thursday.

The region’s elected officials fear the deal has been kept a secret because it strongly favors large multinational corporations that help draft trade rules, over local small and medium-sized businesses that are most in difficulty because of the pandemic.

“Even parliaments have no idea what the hell is being signed on behalf of the people,” said Charles Santiago, MP from Malaysia.

The secrecy of the deal is also unusual, given that the text was finalized 12 months ago, which means it does not include any specific updates acknowledging the extraordinary challenges created by the Covid pandemic. 19, said Andrew Dettmer, national president of the Australian Manufacturing Workers Union.

However, Covid-19 is not the only major omission from the agreement. Leaked documents also showed it did not mention climate change or provide for labor rights, including forced labor or child labor.

Considered to be volunteers, Anganwadi workers and assistants are not part of regular government compensation and social benefit schemes, including pensions. Credit: Public Services International (PSI)

The 10 ASEAN members – Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam – will sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) with five other countries, Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea on November 15.

Notably, India recently pulled out despite spending several years in RCEP negotiations, citing concerns it would not protect its own industries and workers, said Kate Lappin, regional secretary for Asia and the Pacific. , at Public Services International. Free trade agreements create a “race to the bottom,” Lappin said, encouraging governments to compete with each other for the lowest possible wages and conditions.

Che Chariya, a Cambodian garment worker and union leader described the real consequences that this type of race to the bottom creates. Garment workers in Cambodia have been particularly hard hit by the suspension of important contracts with multinational companies due to Covid-19. However, Chariyas said that for many garment workers, including herself, the challenges predate Covid-19. Chariy worked in a garment factory for 18 years until it closed in 2018. She now works in a sweatshop for piecework, losing the factory minimum wage and social security benefits, well that it continues to manufacture clothing for the same companies. Since the pandemic, she says the cost of living has increased while the price per item has fallen.

Instead of signing new rules that favor big business and hurt workers like Chariya, Lappin said governments should instead work on deals for the greater public good, such as Proposal from India and South Africa get governments to forgo World Trade Organization trade rules so that all countries have access to a Covid-19 vaccine and other critical medical information, noting that restrictions on access to drugs were “a great example of why we shouldn’t be signing trade deals right now.”

Indeed, Santiago described how restrictions imposed by international agreements had already prevented some governments from deploying mass testing: “even in a pandemic, people are held hostage by large pharmaceutical companies,” he said. said.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram