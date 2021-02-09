Secret documents show how terrorist supporters are using Bitcoin – and how the government is working to stop them

The propagandist who Calling himself Azym Abdullah didn’t need a lot of money to set up a website for Daesh that would broadcast horrific beheading videos. What he needed was secrecy, so in 2014 he reportedly turned to cryptocurrency.

He paid a little over a bitcoin, around $ 400 at the time, to register the domain name in Iceland and host it on servers around the world. His site asked visitors for donations to help pay for the upkeep. These too were in bitcoin.

Sending donations in this manner has allowed its donors to protect their identities behind a series of letters and numbers – a preferred technique that makes it harder for banks, law enforcement and the US Treasury Department to track and to slow the flow of money supporting terrorism.

Abdullah’s dependence on bitcoin is documented in a 2017 Treasury Department intelligence assessment, which was received by BuzzFeed News as part of a document cache that included internal emails and reports. on cryptocurrency. The intelligence assessment also reveals evidence of nine other incidents where terrorist supporters used cryptocurrency to fund their activities, from buying airline tickets to breaking down a political website to letting it go. organization of trips to Syria.

The vast majority of crypto transactions are used for legitimate purchases. But the documents provide a glimpse into the ongoing, sometimes lagging, battle of the US government to counter the use of cryptographic technology to promote terrorism and crime, as well as the variety of ways cryptography – along with its anonymity. suspected and its ease of transfer around the world – can be used for harmful purposes.

In 2016, for example, analysts at the U.S. Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, sounded the alarm bells about so-called mixers – companies that break up crypto transactions into smaller chunks to further protect the identity of the owner. When these companies operate in the United States, they are expected to register with FinCEN and provide information on suspicious customers and transactions. But the report, which is part of documents received by BuzzFeed News, found that “out of the 30 largest mixing services, none registered … or showed no evidence of a compliance program.”

It was not until almost four years later that the government intervened. Last year, FinCEN fined one of the $ 60 million mixers for failing to “collect and verify the names, addresses and other identifiers of customers on over 1.2 million transactions.” These transactions, the government found, have helped criminals involved in illegal narcotics, fraud, counterfeiting and child exploitation, as well as neo-Nazi and other white supremacist groups. FinCEN said he tracked transactions worth over $ 2000 from the mixer to a website called Welcome to the video which housed child sexual abuse material.

The documents reviewed by BuzzFeed News trace the Treasury Department’s concerns about crypto technology at least 10 years ago. FinCEN now tries to change your rules so that any business dealing with cryptocurrency will need to get clearer information about their customers and their transactions.

FinCEN and the Department of Justice did not respond to messages seeking comment.