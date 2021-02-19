World
Second wave #MeToo crashes into France after explosive book – Times of India
PARIS: In a book of more than 200 pages, the shocking revelations on incest concern only a dozen of them, but their impact is still being felt France more than six weeks after publication.
The book – “La familia grande” by Camille Kouchner – initially caused a shock wave in the very united intellectual world of the left bank of Paris, but has since led to multiple police investigations and another national assessment of sexual abuse.
A little over three years since #Me too The movement has broken taboos around rape around the world, France is experiencing a new wave of stories and a broad debate on sex, power and consent.
Each week brings new revelations targeting the rich and powerful, with one of the nation’s best-known TV presenters, Patrick Poivre d’Arvor, becoming the latest to be charged with rape on Thursday, which he denies.
“I’m upset by what’s going on,” Kouchner said this week in a TV interview about his book, which has sold 300,000 copies since its release in early January. “I absolutely did not expect this.”
She attributed her success to the Me too a movement that opened the floodgates to long-suppressed stories of sexual abuse around the world, forcing policymakers and men to recognize for the first time the scale of the problem.
But she also referred to another book by author Vanessa Springora last year, which detailed how she was cared for and abused by famous French author Gabriel Matzneff, who had never hidden her pedophilia.
“I knew … that there was a chance I was being listened to, that maybe it was the right time,” Kouchner told The Daily on Monday.
In “La familia grande”, the 45-year-old lawyer recounts her life in an extremely well-connected Parisian family, with her relatives from showbiz, her divorces, her intellectual friends and her sunny vacations in the south of France.
Kouchner is the daughter of the leftist writer and intellectual Evelyne Pisier, who previously had a relationship with Fidel Castro, and Bernard Kouchner, co-founder of the humanitarian group Médecins Sans Frontières and former Minister of Foreign Affairs.
In 1987, his mother divorced and married the political scientist Olivier Duhamel, the rich son of a former minister, who had become an advisor to several presidents and a well-known figure in the most elitist social circles of the capital.
Duhamel, Kouchner writes, began sexually abusing his twin brother when they were in their early teens, a scandal they revealed just 20 years later that was ignored by their mother and close friends. of the couple once they have been informed.
For French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti, the book was a “spark in a heap of gunpowder”, while ruling party deputy Bruno Questel called it a “detonator”.
Questel gave a heart-wrenching live TV interview at the end of January in which he explained how he was raped at the age of 11 by someone “not family, but on vacation by a friend from family”.
“It’s a huge movement that has allowed people to speak freely,” he said, referring to Kouchner’s book.
Duhamel, 70, is now the subject of a criminal investigation and has resigned from his many academic, media and executive positions, which have included the management of elite Parisian networking club Le Siècle.
He described the incest allegations in a statement as “personal attacks,” but did not give an interview or speak publicly to deny them more forcefully.
Part of the explanation for the alleged abuses, and the reluctance of those who knew the truth to speak out, has been attributed to the “all is well” attitudes of bourgeois left Paris that are rooted in the libertarianism of the 1960s.
“Was there consent? How old did it start and was there some form of reciprocity?” Well-known philosopher Alain Finkielkraut, one of the few to have attempted to publicly defend Duhamel, asked in an interview on LCI last month.
When reminded that the allegations involved child abuse by a stepfather, Finkielkraut replied, “He’s a teenager, not the same.”
The resulting outcry, which saw Finkielkraut expelled from LCI, shed light on current French laws on child abuse, sexual assault and incest that activists have long sought to change.
Under the current provisions, prosecutors must find that a minor has not consented to sex – that is, has been coerced, threatened or deceived into sex – to bring charges of rape.
Under bills passing through the Senate and the Lower House of parliament, a clear age of consent of 15 would be introduced for the first time, meaning that an adult who has sex with someone under the age of 15 would face statutory rape charges.
