Second close call between Iranian and US ships raises tensions

WASHINGTON – For the second time in a month, Iranian and US ships moved dangerously close in the Persian Gulf on Monday evening, the navy said on Tuesday, escalating tensions between the two countries as negotiators. resumed discussions towards the renewal of the 2015 nuclear agreement.

According to the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, three Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps rapid attack craft sailed in the vicinity of a Navy coastal patrol vessel and Coast Guard patrol vessel as the two American ships were patrolling international waters in the northern part of the Persian Gulf.

At around 8 p.m. local time on Monday, Iranian boats quickly and repeatedly approached the US ships, the Firebolt and the Baranoff – at one point, approaching 68 meters, according to to a navy statement.

U.S. crews issued several warnings via deck-to-deck radio and loudspeakers, but Iranian ships continued to maneuver at close range, the navy said. When the Firebolt crew fired warning shots, Iranian ships moved away “at a safe distance from US ships,” the navy said.