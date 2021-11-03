World
Search suspended for three French climbers missing in Nepal – Times of India
KATMANDOU: Rescuers on Wednesday suspended their hunt for three French climbers missing in the Himalayas after an avalanche, with little hope of finding the men alive when the search resumes later this week.
The group was trying to increase Mingbo Eiger, a 6,000-meter (19,700-foot) summit near Mount Everest in Nepal, and were last heard by satellite phone from their camp eight days ago.
Bad weather hampered efforts to locate the men and Ang Norbu Sherpa, a member of the search and rescue team, said the area could have been buried under a depth of snow the size of a five-building building. floors.
“As we were unable to move forward in the search for the missing climbers, we decided to stop the search operation,” he told AFP on Tuesday.
“We will continue the search after three or four days.”
The three young climbers – Thomas arfi, Louis pachoud and Gabriel Miloche – were part of an eight-person expedition. They had split into two groups to face different peaks.
The French Federation of Alpine and Mountain Clubs (FFCAM) had already conceded Monday that the chances of finding the trio were “practically nil”.
He said the men appeared to have given up on their summit attempt and turned around when the avalanche struck, as rescuers earlier located bags and equipment belonging to the team.
Mountaineers have started returning to Nepal after the coronavirus pandemic forced its mountaineering industry to shut down completely last year and devastated the tourism-dependent economy.
The himalayan nation of 30 million people reopened its doors to tourists and removed quarantine requirements for foreigners vaccinated in September.
