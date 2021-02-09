Search for “dog” on Instagram Emojis returned for Chinese takeout boxes

Sopa Images / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty



Searches for the word ‘dog’ on Instagram’s stories feature show emoji for takeout box associated with Chinese-American food, angering people who fear app may reinforce stereotypes racist. An Instagram employee noticed the issue over the weekend, according to a post on an internal Facebook bulletin board, while users of the popular photo-sharing app have been complaining about the issue since 2019. Instagram is owned and is operated by Facebook. “How are emojis recommended and can we remove them so that it does not perpetuate Asian racial stereotypes?” wrote the employee, who works as an Instagram product integrity program manager. “I tested this with 3 members of my family and it shows for them.”

In testing on Apple devices, BuzzFeed News was shown the container of Sino-American food when searching for “dog” while trying to place an emoji or GIF over a story, a fleeting image or video attached to a profile for 24 hours. period. The take out box was one of seven possible emoji search results for the word, alongside real dog, paw print, and hot dog emojis. The results could not be replicated on Android devices with Instagram. The story features on Twitter, Snapchat, and the Facebook app did not have searchable emojis or showed racist results. A Facebook representative told BuzzFeed News the company is investigating the issue. “We have removed the emoji from appearing in this research and are investigating what led to it so that we can take action to prevent this from happening again,” a Facebook spokesperson said. After the story was published, Instagram manager Adam Mosseri said on twitter that the take-out box emoji was associated with the term “doggy bag,” which made it appear when searching for “dog.” “We have since removed this search term and we apologize for it being misinterpreted, and to anyone we have offended,” he said. The problem had been around for at least 2019. In October of the same year, one person tweeted that they were looking for “gifs of cute little dogs on Instagram” but they came across the takeout box. “Why did I look for a dog on @instagram and Chinese food is coming ???” another woman tweeted early 2020.