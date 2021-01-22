Seafood Market Forecast to 2027 – Impact of COVID-19 and Global Analysis by Product Type, Product Type, Distribution Channel

The global seafood market was valued at US $ 158,910. 17 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US $ 198,854. 86 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% in 2020-2027. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, by 2030 a surplus value of an additional 40 million tonnes of seafood, an increase of almost 30%, would be needed to meet the demand. growing demand.

Nowadays, consumers strongly prefer seafood shopping online.

The increased dependence on smartphones and laptops has contributed to the growth of digital channels, in terms of both strength and volume. Many consumers opt for online shopping because it saves time, money and effort in shopping compared to other distribution channels.

Online portals offer a wide range of products, discounts and offers, which are more attractive to consumers. The increasing familiarity of consumers with the Internet has opened up new methods for e-commerce.

The millennial population are very tech savvy and prefer to buy food and other products from the online platform for the convenience. The major players are also taking advantage of this opportunity to increase their sales. Companies, such as Fish Society in the UK and Schmidt Zeevis in the Netherlands have professional online stores. These companies have the logistics to deliver the fish to a particular area. In addition, some companies sell their fish products on social networks, including Twitter and Facebook. They generally sell their fish products only to the hotel industry or wholesale.

Based on type, the seafood market is segmented into fish, crustaceans, molluscs and others, in 2019 the fish segment dominated the market.

Cod, salmon, trout, tuna, haddock, sea bream, plaice, and shark are types of fish that are eaten as seafood around the world. Fish is an important source of protein.

It can be eaten raw like in Japanese sashimi or can be stored for future consumption like in pickled herring.It can be smoked and eaten like as smoked salmon and can also be canned.

Most fish are fried, baked, steamed or broiled. It can also be cut into small pieces and be used in making soup, stew or curry. White fish are less fat than any other source of animal protein. Oily fish are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and serve as a source of good fats.

In terms of geography, the seafood market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the global seafood market in 2019, followed by Europe and North America.

The APAC region includes several developing economies, such as India, China, Japan, South Korea and Australia, these emerging countries are experiencing an upsurge in middle-class populations and increasing urbanization. , which offer many opportunities to the main market players.

The seafood industry in the APAC countries is undergoing a huge change over the years. The region contributes a substantial share to consumption due to an increase in the demographic base associated with an increase in disposable income.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the estimated annual consumption of seafood in Australia is nearly 26 kilograms per person in 2016. China is one of the largest countries with a vast population and high disposable income. China’s domestic demand for seafood is strong. It is propelled by the widely held consumer perception that seafood is a healthy protein associated with a preference for seafood among middle class consumers. Changing people’s lifestyle and eating habits, combined with an increasing appetite for healthy food, are driving increased demand for processed fish in urban areas of India. In addition, due to the increasing number of small and one-person households as well as the increase in the number of working women, fishery products such as ready meals and frozen products which are convenient, are in huge demand.

The COVID-19 epidemic began in Wuhan, China in December 2019 and has spread around the world. The United States, India, Brazil, Russia, France, Spain, Argentina, United Kingdom, Italy and Mexico are among the most affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths, as of November 2020.

According to the WHO, there are around 50,676,072 confirmed cases and 1,261,075 death cases everywhere. COVID-19 has affected economies and businesses due to lockdowns, travel bans and business closures.

The global food and beverage industry is one of the main companies to suffer serious consequences. These have strongly affected the world seafood market.

American Seafoods Company LLC, Kangamiut Seafood A / C, Lee Fishing Company, Pacific American Fish Co. Inc., Royal Greenland A / S, Mowi ASA, The Union Group PCL, Grupo Nueva Pescanova, Trident Seafoods Corporation and SeaPak Shrimp & Seafoods La company is one of the major players in the global seafood market.

The overall global seafood market size has been calculated based on primary and secondary sources, to begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research was conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative insights and quantitative in the market.

In addition, several primary interviews were conducted with participants and industry commentators to validate the data and to gain more analytical information on the topic. Participants typically involved in the process include industry experts, such as vice presidents, business development managers, business intelligence managers, and national sales managers, as well as external consultants, such as experts. in valuation, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in seafood.

