Scottish nationalists set for record majority, stepping up independence push
LONDON: Scottish nationalists are on course to win a record majority in the decentralized Scottish parliament election that would spark another push for independence, an opinion poll released Thursday showed.
Nicola Sturgeon, Prime Minister of Scotland and pro-independence leader Scottish National Party, will demand a mandate for another referendum on independence if his party performs well in the elections scheduled for May 6.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is set to accept a new referendum, has said there was no need for a new vote after Scottish voters rejected independence in 2014.
According to the poll by Savanta ComRes and published in The Scotsman newspaper, the SNP is expected to win 71 out of 129 seats in the Scottish Parliament, eight more seats than it won in the last election in 2016.
The only other time the SNP won a majority was in 2011, when it won 69 seats under former leader Alex Salmond.
If Scotland voted for independence, it would mean the UK would lose about a third of its landmass and almost a tenth of its population – just as the world’s sixth largest economy grapples with it. impact of Brexit.
Johnson’s Conservative Party could lose 14 seats in the Scottish Parliament and the opposition Labor Party could lose three, according to the poll, leaving the Tories with 17 seats and the Labor Party with 21.
Scots voted 55-45% against independence in a 2014 referendum, but Brexit and the UK government’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis have bolstered support for the SNP, with most polls showing that ‘a majority is now in favor of the breakup.
The Savanta ComRes poll found that 57% of people would vote for Scottish independence in a new referendum, close to a record.
The poll was based on responses from 1,016 people in Scotland between January 8 and 13.
