Scottish fans descend on London ahead of England clash

England can join Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands in the round of 16 Euro 2020 Friday if the Three Lions get the upper hand over their Scottish neighbors in a grudge match at Wembley Stadium, from 20:00 GMT.

The oldest and most played match in international football comes for the second time in a major tournament, with the Scots aiming to avenge England’s 2-0 win at Euro 96.

England coach Gareth Southgate was part of that winning squad 25 years ago but doesn’t want his players to be distracted by the acrimony surrounding a meeting with Scotland.

“For the fans and for us it’s a great opportunity but it’s another opportunity for three points and our goal is to qualify. That’s what we need to focus on,” said Southgate.

“I want them to approach it like any other football game and focus on playing well and (they) don’t need to overemphasize the other parts.”

Despite having only 2,500 tickets for the 22,500 spectators limited by coronavirus restrictions, Scottish fans have descended on London in their thousands.

After 23 years of waiting to reach a major final, the Scots were stung by Patrik Schick’s brace in a 2-0 loss to the Czech Republic on Monday.

Another loss would force Steve Clarke’s men to strongly beat World Cup finalist Croatia in their last game and other results to have a chance of reaching the knockout stage for the first time.

Tierney returns

Scotland’s chances of causing an upheaval have been significantly increased with the return of Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney from a hamstring injury.

“We need him. He’s a top player and an incredible character and someone we want to get back into the squad, ”Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay said.

“He’s someone we need and we rely on him a lot for what he brings to the team.”

England also have a full line-up of players with United captain Harry Maguire returning after recovering from an ankle ligament injury.

Southgate’s men avenged their World Cup semi-final loss to Croatia to make their first European Championship debut on Sunday.

Croatia will look to bounce back from their poor performance in the Wembley heat when they play against the Czechs in Glasgow in Friday’s kickoff at 16:00 GMT.

Schick will likely be lined up against the Croats, who scored a goal from tournament contender in the Czechs’ victory over Scotland, a stunning strike near the halfway line that left goalkeeper David Marshall wrapped in his own net.

KO on the eyes of Slovakia

Slovakia were the only Group E team to get off to a successful start, beating Poland 2-1 and could also advance to the round of 16 with a victory over Sweden in St. Petersburg in a match starting at 1:00 p.m. GMT.

They will line up with talismanic captain Marek Hamsik, who will face the nation that helped him prepare for the Euro in his record 128th appearance for his country.

The 33-year-old playmaker joined the Swedish team IFK Göteborg from Chinese Super League club Dalian Pro in March, ending his stay in East Asia due to the COVID-19 pandemic making travel difficult to and from China.

And now that former Napoli star Hamsik is in good shape and playing for the Euro, he will join the Turkish side of Trabzonspor at the end of the month.

The Slovaks are in contention for a place in the round of 16 thanks to another player who made his name in Italy, Milan Skriniar.

The Inter Milan defender scored the decisive goal against Poland, giving Slovakia the opportunity to retain first place in the group heading into the final round.

The Swedes’ ultra-defensive approach to Spain in their opener came under heavy criticism, but despite holding only 25%, they escaped with a goalless draw in Sevilla.

The draw leaves Spain under pressure ahead of their game against Poland on Saturday, although captain Sergio Busquets will join Luis Enrique’s side after testing negative for COVID-19.