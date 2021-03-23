World
Scott Morrison: Australian Prime Minister wants more women in politics after new scandal | World News – Times of India
CANBERRA: The Prime Minister of Australia said on Tuesday he was shocked and disgusted by the latest sex scandal that rocked his government and vowed to do more to attract women into politics.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said a staff member of a lawmaker at the center of the latest sexual misconduct allegations had been fired for “disgusting and disgusting” behavior.
The Ten Network newscast reported Monday evening that several male officials had created a Facebook Messenger group that allowed them to share images and videos of sexual acts in parliament, including on the desks of women parliamentarians.
Perceptions of a culture in parliament that is toxic to women have been heightened since a former staff member alleged last month that she was raped by a senior colleague in a minister’s office ago two years. She said she did not go to the police for fear of losing her job.
Attorney General Christian Porter has since been criticized for refusing to step down over an allegation he raped a 16-year-old girl when he was a teenager 33 years ago. The complainant has since died and the police have dismissed the charges.
“I am shocked and disgusted. It’s just absolutely shameful, ”Morrison said of the Facebook Messenger group.
“I was completely stunned, as I have been on more than one occasion over the past month,” added Morrison.
Morrison, moved, said a “very traumatic month” had passed since the staff member made public his rape allegation and he welcomed the attention the events had placed on political culture. .
“I want to see more women in this place,” Morrison said, referring to Parliament.
“I have done a lot of things to attract more women here and I intend to do more,” he added.
The staff member’s rape allegation prompted Morrison to order a review of workplace culture in Parliament by Gender Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins. The investigation will end in November.
Morrison said he expected mandatory harassment and misconduct training to be introduced in Parliament, along with a “more robust and independent” complaints mechanism for staff experiencing sexual harassment.
Morrison said he was also open to his Conservative Liberal Party introducing a minimum quota of female candidates to run for office in order to increase the number of women who serve as lawmakers.
The center-left opposition Labor Party has had quotas for women for years, but conservative coalition parties argue that candidates should be chosen on merit.
