Scotland Yard investigates link between Islamist terrorism and fatal stabbing of British MP – Times of India
LONDON: Scotland Yard announced murder of Tory MP on Saturday David Amess is being treated as a terrorist attack and he was looking for a potential link between Islamist terrorism and the fatal stabbing, an incident that shocked the country and sparked calls for a review of security measures for lawmakers engaged in the work of constituency.
Amess, 69 years old and member of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision Conservative party, died after being stabbed multiple times on Friday while meeting his constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex.
A 25-year-old Briton, suspected of being of Somali origin, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at a police station in Essex, south-east England.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labor opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer laid flowers at the stabbing scene together on Saturday morning.
“Senior National Counterterrorism Policing Coordinator Assistant Deputy Commissioner Dean Haydon officially declared the incident to be terrorism. The first investigations revealed a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism, ”the metropolitan police said in a statement.
“A 25-year-old Briton was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He is currently in custody at an Essex police station. As part of the investigation, officers are currently conducting searches at two addresses in the London area and these are ongoing, ”he said.
“We believe he acted alone and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident at this time. However, investigations into the circumstances are continuing, ”he added.
The investigation is being led by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, alongside the Eastern Region Specialized Operations Unit (ERSOU) and Essex Police, and police have urged all witnesses to come forward to help their investigations with any video footage.
UK House secretary Priti Patel announced a security review of MPs. Patel, also a Member of Parliament for Essex as Amess, paid tribute to his late party colleague as a ‘man of the people’, saying ‘he was absolutely there for everyone’ and was’ killed while doing a job he loved “.
“We all find it hard to come to terms with the fact that David Amess has been taken away so cruelly from all of us,” she said.
Patel, who called on police forces to immediately review security arrangements for MPs, maintained that a balance could be struck to allow face-to-face meetings with voters to continue.
“We will continue, we live in an open society, a democracy,” she said. “We cannot be intimidated by an individual or by any motivation … to prevent us from functioning.”
Prime Minister Johnson had previously paid tribute to the late Tory MP as “one of the nicest, kindest and sweetest people in politics”.
Johnson said he had “an outstanding record in passing laws to help the most vulnerable”, adding that “today we have lost a good public servant and a much loved friend and colleague.”
Opposition Leader Starmer wrote on Twitter: “Horrible and deeply shocking news. I think of David, his family and his team.”
Starmer also wrote that Amess was a dedicated public servant, husband and father.
Amess was representing Southend West in Essex and was hosting constituency surgery – where voters can meet their elected MP and discuss their concerns – at church on Friday when he was attacked. He had been an MP since 1983 and was married with five children.
He is the second sitting UK MP to be fatally stabbed in the past five years, following the murder of Labor MP Jo Cox in 2016.
