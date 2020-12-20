Scotland Sturgeon calls for an extension of the Brexit transition period

TipRanks

5G is here. New networks are online and expanding, and customers – individual consumers, institutional users and industrial applications – are starting to take advantage of the new technology. The advantages of 5G are already well known: faster connections, more efficient uploading and downloading capacities, lower latency, increased security. 5G technology is essential to unlock the full potential of autonomous vehicles and IoT projects. Its impact on ordinary life remains to be seen. Some of Wall Street’s top analysts have taken stock of the new network and its likely effects on related companies – and their stocks. Using the TipRanks database, we’ve collected the latest data on three of these stocks that analysts have tapped into for gains in the growing 5G environment. CommScope Holding (COMM) We will start with CommScope, a hardware provider for network infrastructure. The company produces antennas for the installation of buildings and towers, base stations and power supplies for outdoor wireless systems. As a holding company, these CommScope products are produced and marketed by subsidiaries, to customers around the world. The company announced a partnership with Nokia on a passive-active antenna platform last month, promising deployment faster 5G for customers. And earlier this month, CommScope announced a contract with the city of Wyandotte, Mich., To install networks, including 5G, and to give the company access to more than 25,000 potential customers. CommScope reported third quarter revenue of $ 2.17 billion, up 3% year-over-year. year. The broadband segment experienced 20% year-over-year growth and free cash flow reached $ 350 million. JPMorgan 5 Star Analyst Samik Chatterjee elaborates on the development potential of CommScope: “Our constructive view of CommScope actions is guided by expectations of an improved outlook for the Outdoor Wireless segment which is positioned to benefit from the ramping up 5G densification efforts for wireless networks, in combination with continued resilient spending on wired / broadband networks. “We expect the pace of wireline investment to continue, driven by bandwidth requirements to support peak usage, in addition to favorable winds from initiatives such as RDOF and refurbishment. spectrum satellites for 5G, ”added the analyst. In line with those comments, Chatterjee is placing the stock overweight (i.e. buy) and its price target of $ 18 suggests a 35% rise next year. (To view Chatterjee’s history, click here) Chatterjee is broadly in line with the rest of Wall Street, which has given COMM slightly more “buy” than “hold” ratings over the past three months – and sees the stock grow by about 19% over the next 12 months, to a target price of $ 15.80. (See COMM Stock Analysis on TipRanks) Crown Castle (CCI) The next stock on our list, Crown Castle, operates as a real estate investment trust, owning and managing the assets of the cellular network, including towers and transmitter locations. The company has more than 40,000 towers, 70,000 operational small cells and 80,000 miles of fiber optic lines. Crown Castle’s network is part of the shared infrastructure supporting the wireless communication system in the U.S. Expansion of 5G networks has been beneficial to Crown Castle, and the company has experienced growth and expansion. , Crown Castle has signed an agreement with DISH, which is looking to expand its 5G footprint. The lease gives DISH lease rights for up to 20,000 towers, and includes fiber transport. Quarterly revenues were flat between $ 1.4 billion and $ 1.49 billion throughout the year, third quarter , the most recent, coming to this last value. The company saw its site rental revenue increase 4% year-over-year. Customer deployments to 5G, and the consequent need for additional tower sites, underpin the strong financial results, which have enabled the company to increase its quarterly dividend by 11%. Common stock holders now receive $ 1.33 per common share, for an annualized rate of $ 5.32 and a return of 3.4%. Deutsche Bank analyst Matthew Niknam sees Operation DISH as part of an overall positive image for Crown Castle: “CCI is poised to be the first beneficiary of multiple new industry catalysts over the years. to come, including the 5G version of DISH and C-band spectrum deployments. “” Specifically, we believe its deal with DISH for up to 20k sites places it in a prominent position to partner with Tower choice, Our analysis indicates that DISH could easily account for 10% of rental revenue from CCI Tower sites by 2027E, with the deal adding (conservatively) $ 15 / share in value for CCI. Second, about 70% of CCI’s sites located in the top 100 markets, we believe its portfolio on indices in the markets most likely to see early C-Band builds, ”the analyst added. To this end, Niknam is pricing CCI a Buy with a price target of $ 180. This figure implies an increase of 17% from current levels. (To see Niknam’s balance sheet click here) So that’s Deutsche Bank’s opinion, now let’s turn our attention to the rest of the street: CCI’s 3 buys and 2 takes merge into a moderate buy note . If the average price target of $ 170.25 is met, an increase of about 11% could be in store. (See CCI stock market analysis on TipRanks) Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Based in British Columbia, Canada, Sierra Wireless designs and manufactures wireless equipment for international customers. The company’s products include machine-to-machine and mobile computing devices for use on wireless networks, as well as modems, routers and gateways for wireless mobile broadband. Sierra holds more than 550 unique patents, and Sierra’s focus on machine-to-machine systems makes its hardware particularly valuable for IoT applications. The company offers 5G compatible routers and broadcast solutions for IoT networks, as well as the first 5G compatible vehicle router on the market. When it comes to finance and inventory, we see the company moving in two directions at that time. Quarterly revenue has fallen this year, and the third quarter came in at just $ 113 million, a far cry from the $ 144 million reported in the second quarter. While the quarter was generally down, the auto sector was up 3.6% year-on-year, but the company’s stock has followed an upward trajectory and, with a gain of 49% year-to-date. of the year, outperformed the S&P 500 index. The bull is Colliers analyst Charles Anderson who calls SWIR an “5G IoT game”. Anderson rates the stock as a buy with a target price of $ 20. This target indicates the extent of his confidence – that implies a 40% increase over one year. (To see Anderson’s track record, click here) Supporting his position, Anderson writes, “We like the combination here of leadership and board upgrades (the CEOs who led turnarounds at IDTI and LSCC recently joined the board); business model transition to higher margin recurring revenue Exposure to 5G product cycle; and a depressed valuation relative to both peers and historical records… “” Sierra is moving from a low-margin provider of cellular connectivity hardware to a higher-margin provider of full cellular IoT (hardware / software / service). This is both a better business model and a more appealing offering to customers, ”the analyst added. Overall, Sierra has an even split between recent reviews, 2 purchases and 2. taken, making the analyst’s consensus rating a moderate buy. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.