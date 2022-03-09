Scotland Apologizes for History of Witchcraft Persecution

“At a time when women were not even allowed to speak as witnesses in a courtroom, they were accused and killed because they were poor, different, vulnerable or in many cases just because they were women,” she said.

“As first minister, on behalf of the Scottish government,” she continued, “I am choosing to acknowledge that egregious, historic injustice and extend a formal, posthumous apology to all those accused, convicted, vilified or executed under the Witchcraft Act of 1563 .”

That law, which was passed by the Scottish Parliament and made witchcraft or consulting with witches a capital offenseenabled the execution of an estimated 2,500 people, according to the Witches of Scotland, an organization that has been lobbying Parliament to apologize for the atrocities, pardon those who were accused and convicted, and build a memorial to commemorate the victims.

The Witchcraft Act reflected the superstition and panic over the supernatural that spread throughout parts of Europe and in the American colonies.

In Massachusetts, 14 women and six men were executed after they were accused of witchcraft, and hundreds of people were executed in England, which passed a witchcraft law similar to Scotland’s in 1542. But the persecution of people in Scotland was particularly brutal, according to historians. More than 80 percent of the estimated 3,800 people accused of witchcraft were women, according to the Witches of Scotland. Many of them were tortured with sleep deprivation, needles that pricked the skin and other violent means. Often the torture was conducted in public.