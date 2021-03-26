Scientists plan to track the possible spread of the virus among vaccinated U.S. students.

Can people who are immune to the coronavirus still spread it to others? A new to study will try to answer the question by tracking infections in vaccinated students and their close contacts, researchers said on Friday.

The results are likely to be of intense interest, as they can help determine how careful vaccinees need to be – if they can throw away their masks, for example, or if they must continue to wear them to protect unvaccinated people.

Over 87 million people have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to a New York Times database. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention informed that fully vaccinated Americans may congregate indoors in small groups without precautions, including masks, but should always wear masks in public.

The reason is that it is not yet certain that vaccinated people cannot be briefly infected and transmit the virus. Vaccine clinical trials were designed only to assess whether vaccines prevent serious illness and death. Manufacturers are now collecting information on the ability of vaccines to fight infections swab of volunteers‘nose every two weeks.