Scientists plan to track the possible spread of the virus among vaccinated U.S. students.
Can people who are immune to the coronavirus still spread it to others? A new to study will try to answer the question by tracking infections in vaccinated students and their close contacts, researchers said on Friday.
The results are likely to be of intense interest, as they can help determine how careful vaccinees need to be – if they can throw away their masks, for example, or if they must continue to wear them to protect unvaccinated people.
Over 87 million people have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to a New York Times database. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention informed that fully vaccinated Americans may congregate indoors in small groups without precautions, including masks, but should always wear masks in public.
The reason is that it is not yet certain that vaccinated people cannot be briefly infected and transmit the virus. Vaccine clinical trials were designed only to assess whether vaccines prevent serious illness and death. Manufacturers are now collecting information on the ability of vaccines to fight infections swab of volunteers‘nose every two weeks.
But this method is insufficient, because tests are too rare to detect all infections and will not follow the spread of the virus to participants’ contacts, said Dr Larry Corey, a vaccine development expert at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle and a leader of the new study.
“The only way to do that is to take very frequent swabs, and we cover our bases doing that every day,” Dr Corey said. “This will be the most thorough examination of the problem.”
New to study will include more than 12,000 students vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine at more than 20 universities across the United States. Half of the students will be randomly selected to receive the vaccine immediately after registering, while the other half will receive the vaccine four months later.
All participants will rub their noses daily to check for the virus, provide periodic blood samples to screen for antibodies, and answer questions through an app. Scientists will follow the students for five months.
By monitoring students so closely, scientists expect to be able to track infections for the first 24 or 48 hours and determine how long an infected person can transmit the virus to others, said Dr Corey. Over time, scientists expect to ask about 25,500 close contacts of participants to rub their noses daily for two weeks, provide two blood samples, and answer weekly questionnaires.
College students are an ideal population to study post-vaccination transmission. They have one of the highest coronavirus infection rates, largely because they live in tight dorms and have more social contact than older adults, while thankfully hospitalizations and deaths are relatively weak. U.S. colleges and universities reported more than 530,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.
