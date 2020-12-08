Scientists Criticize Report Microwave Attacks Could Cause ‘Havana Syndrome’ Among US Diplomats

Workers at the U.S. Embassy in Havana leave the building on September 29, 2017, after the State Department announced it was removing all non-essential staff from the embassy.

A microwave attack is the “most plausible” explanation for an outbreak of mysterious injuries that dozens of US diplomats in Cuba reported three years ago, a long-awaited study released over the weekend concluded.

But the scientists who collaborated on the Report of the National Academies of Sciences, commissioned by the US State Department, say findings on possible microwave attacks are far from conclusive. Outside experts on microwaves and the mysterious “Havana Syndrome”, meanwhile, dismissed it as implausible. A scientist nicknamed it “science fiction”.

“In many ways what we’re saying is that the US government needs to tackle this in a more deliberate and comprehensive way,” said group chairman David Relman, an infectious disease expert at Stanford. “What is needed is a whole-of-government effort not only to study what happened, but to anticipate what the future holds.”

The State Department praised the publication, saying in a statement released to BuzzFeed News that the report “may add data and analysis that can help us reach a possible conclusion about what happened.”

The statement added, “Among a number of findings, the report notes that the ‘constellation of signs and symptoms’ is consistent with the effects of pulsed radio frequency energy. We note that “consistent with” is a term of art in medicine and science which allows plausibility but does not attribute a cause. “

About 35 diplomats reported the mysterious injuries from late 2016, marring U.S. diplomatic relations with Cuba for much of the Trump administration.

In 2017, the State Department first raised concerns about staff at the U.S. Embassy in Havana who reported hearing loud noises and then experiencing symptoms such as pain in their ears, headache and pressure to the head. Early press reports cited sonic weapons as the cause, causing deafness, inner ear damage, and concussion-like brain injury syndrome – all dismissed by the new NAS report – that Rex Tillerson, then chief of the State Department, called “health attacksOn diplomats and their families.

Other theories circulated suggesting that the mysterious diseases were caused by cricket sounds triggering mass hysteria or Russian spies kind of zap diplomats. In 2019, the State Department asked the NAS to review diseases with the limited information available and with a focus on how to collect medical information for any future cluster of cases. The panel has met three times over the past year, listening to medical teams who have treated or examined some affected patients; he also reviewed reports from the CDC and the National Institutes of Health and heard testimony from eight patients in closed-door sessions.

But the group has been hampered by a lack of information on those involved, according to the report, due to security and medical confidentiality laws. The medical test data provided was not comprehensive enough, as it was collected to help treat patients rather than to investigate an outbreak of injuries.

“We didn’t have information on individual people, including who was affected first, who was affected next, what their relationships were,” said Jeffrey Staab, professor of psychiatry at the Mayo Clinic. Given these limitations, the panel focused on the acute and immediate symptoms reported among diplomats in Havana – loud sounds, pressure, vibrations, ear pain, and headaches – as the most distinctive and informative on possible explanations. The committee also excluded recent reports of similar injuries to Canadian tourists and US diplomats in China.

“There are real information gaps,” Staab said. “Even if we had all the security clearances to see everything on everyone, there would be holes in the information.”

Those same limits limited what scientists could say were plausible explanations for the injuries, panel members told BuzzFeed News. A theory that the mysterious illness was caused by an infectious disease, such as the Zika virus, was deemed “highly unlikely” – and a more recent explanation that the outbreak was caused by pesticide poisoning was deemed ” unlikely, ”although the scientists pointed out that there was no blood sample left from the patients to rule it out completely.