Scientists call for changes in workplace air quality in the aftermath of a pandemic

Clean water in 1842, food safety in 1906, a ban on lead-based paint in 1971. These sweeping public health reforms have transformed not only our environment, but also expectations about what to eat. governments can do.

Now is the time to do the same for indoor air quality, according to a group of 39 scientists. In one manifesto of all kinds published Thursday in the journal Science, the researchers called for a “paradigm shift” in the way citizens and government officials perceive the quality of the air we breathe indoors.

The timing of the scientists’ call to action coincides with the nation’s large-scale reopening as coronavirus cases decline sharply: Americans anxiously face a return to offices, schools, restaurants and homes. theaters – exactly the type of crowded indoor spaces in which the coronavirus is found. thought to thrive.

There is now no doubt that the coronavirus can linger in the air indoors, floating well beyond the recommended six feet away, experts said. The accumulating research is forcing policymakers and building engineers to provide clean air in public buildings and minimize the risk of respiratory infections, they said.