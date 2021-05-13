Scientists call for changes in workplace air quality in the aftermath of a pandemic
Clean water in 1842, food safety in 1906, a ban on lead-based paint in 1971. These sweeping public health reforms have transformed not only our environment, but also expectations about what to eat. governments can do.
Now is the time to do the same for indoor air quality, according to a group of 39 scientists. In one manifesto of all kinds published Thursday in the journal Science, the researchers called for a “paradigm shift” in the way citizens and government officials perceive the quality of the air we breathe indoors.
The timing of the scientists’ call to action coincides with the nation’s large-scale reopening as coronavirus cases decline sharply: Americans anxiously face a return to offices, schools, restaurants and homes. theaters – exactly the type of crowded indoor spaces in which the coronavirus is found. thought to thrive.
There is now no doubt that the coronavirus can linger in the air indoors, floating well beyond the recommended six feet away, experts said. The accumulating research is forcing policymakers and building engineers to provide clean air in public buildings and minimize the risk of respiratory infections, they said.
“We expect to have clean water from the taps,” said Lidia Morawska, group leader and aerosol physicist at the Queensland University of Technology in Australia. “We expect clean and healthy food when we buy it at the supermarket. Likewise, we should expect clean air in our buildings and in all shared spaces. “
Responding to the group’s recommendations would require new labor standards for air quality, but scientists have argued that remedies don’t have to be expensive. Air quality in buildings can be improved with a few simple solutions, they said: adding filters to existing ventilation systems, using portable air purifiers and ultraviolet lights – or even just opening the windows when that is possible.
Dr Morawska led a group of 239 scientists who last year called the World Health Organization to recognize that the coronavirus can spread in tiny droplets, or aerosols, that drift through the air. The WHO had insisted that the virus only spreads in larger and heavier droplets and by touching contaminated surfaces, contradicting his own rule of 2014 to assume that all new viruses are airborne.
WHO grantd on July 9 that the transmission of the virus by aerosols could be responsible for the “outbreaks of Covid-19 reported in certain closed settings, such as restaurants, nightclubs, places of worship or workplaces where people can shout, talk or sing, ”But only at close range.
The pressure to act on the prevention of aerial spread has recently intensified. In February, more than a dozen experts called on the Biden administration to update workplace standards for high-risk environments such as meat packing plants and prisons, where epidemics of Covid are endemic.
Last month, a separate group of scientists 10 detailed pieces of evidence who support the importance of indoor airborne transmission.
On April 30, WHO made progress and permit that in poorly ventilated spaces, aerosols “can remain suspended in the air or travel more than a meter (long range)”. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which had also been slow to update its guidelines, acknowledged last week that the virus can be inhaled indoors, even when a person is more than six feet from an infected person.
“They ended up in a much better, more scientifically defensible place,” said Linsey Marr, airborne virus expert at Virginia Tech and signatory of the letter.
“It would be helpful if they embarked on a public service messaging campaign to spread awareness of this change more widely,” especially in areas of the world where the virus is on the rise, she said. For example, in some countries in East Asia, stacked toilet systems could carry the virus between floors of a multi-story building, she noted.
More research is also needed on how the virus moves inside. Researchers at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory modeled the flow of aerosol-sized particles after a person had a five-minute coughing fit in a room of a three-room office with a central ventilation system. Clean outside air and air filters reduce the flow of particles into this room, scientists say reported in April.
But rapid air exchanges – more than 12 in an hour – can propel particles into connected rooms, just as second-hand smoke can seep into lower levels or adjoining rooms.
“For the source room, it’s clear that more ventilation is a good thing,” said Leonard Pease, chemical engineer and lead author of the study. “But that tune is going somewhere. Maybe more ventilation isn’t always the solution. “
In the United States, the CDC concession could prompt the Association for Occupational Safety and Health to change its air quality regulations. Air is more difficult to contain and cleanse than food or water. But OSHA already imposes air quality standards for certain chemicals. His tips for Covid does not require any improvement in ventilation, except for health care facilities.
“Ventilation is really part of OSHA’s approach to all airborne hazards,” said Peg Seminario, who served as the Director of Occupational Safety and Health for the AFL-CIO. from 1990 until his retirement in 2019. “With Covid being recognized as an air hazard, these approaches should apply. “
In January, President Biden directed OSHA will issue temporary emergency guidelines for Covid by March 15. But OSHA missed the deadline: would be under review by the White House regulatory office.
In the meantime, companies can do as much or as little as they want to protect their workers. Citing concerns over the continuing shortage of protective equipment, the American Hospital Association, an industry trade group, has approved N95 respirators for healthcare workers only during medical procedures known to produce aerosols, or if they have close contact with an infected patient. These are the same guidelines that the WHO and CDC proposed at the start of the pandemic. Face masks and plexiglass barriers would protect the rest, the association said in March in a statement to the parliamentary committee on education and labor.
“They’re still stuck in the old paradigm, they haven’t accepted that talking and coughing often generates more aerosols than these so-called aerosol-generating procedures,” Dr Marr said of the hospital group. .
“We know that plexiglass barriers don’t work,” she said, and can in fact increase the risk, perhaps because they prevent good air circulation in a room.
Upgrades don’t have to be costly: In-bedroom air filters are reasonably priced at less than 50 cents per square foot, although a supply shortage has driven prices up, said William Bahnfleth, professor. architectural engineering at Penn State University, and head of the Outbreak Working Group at Ashrae (the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration, and Air Conditioning Engineers), which sets standards for these devices. UV lamps incorporated into a building’s ventilation system can cost up to about $ 1 per square foot; those installed piece by piece work better but could be 10 times more expensive, he said.
If OSHA’s rules change, demand could inspire innovation and lower prices. According to David Michaels, a professor at George Washington University who served as director of OSHA under President Barack Obama, there is precedent for believing this can happen.
When OSHA decided to control exposure to a carcinogen called vinyl chloride, the cornerstone of vinyl, the plastics industry warned it would threaten 2.1 million jobs. In fact, in a matter of months, companies “saved money and not a single job was lost,” recalls Dr. Michaels.
Either way, absentee workers and healthcare costs can prove to be more expensive than updates to ventilation systems, experts said. Better ventilation will help thwart not only the coronavirus, but other respiratory viruses that cause flu and colds, as well as pollutants.
Before people realized the importance of clean water, cholera and other waterborne pathogens claimed millions of lives around the world every year.
“We live with the common cold and the flu and just accept them as a way of life,” Dr Marr said. “Maybe we don’t really have to.”
