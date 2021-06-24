Scientist found Chinese coronavirus footage that had gone missing online

Thirteen genetic sequences – isolated from people infected with COVID-19 at the start of the pandemic in China – were mysteriously deleted from an online database last year but have now been recovered.

Jesse Bloom, a computer biologist and viral evolution specialist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, found that the footage had been removed from an online database at the behest of scientists in Wuhan, China. But with some internet research, he was able to retrieve copies of the data stored on Google Cloud.

Sequences do not fundamentally change scientists’ understanding of origins of COVID-19 – including the thorny question of whether the coronavirus spread naturally from animals to humans or if it escaped in a laboratory accident. But their removal adds to concerns that Chinese government secrecy has hampered international efforts to understand how COVID-19 emerged.

Bloom’s results were published in a preprint paper, not yet evaluated by other scientists, published Tuesday. “I think this is definitely an attempt to hide the footage,” he told BuzzFeed News.

Bloom learned of the deleted data after read a paper of a team led by Carlos Farkas at the University of Manitoba in Canada on some of the early genetic sequences of SARS-CoV-2. Farkas’ article described sequences sampled from hospital outpatients as part of a project by Wuhan researchers who were developing diagnostic tests for the virus. But when Bloom tried to download footage from the Sequence Playback Archive, an online database maintained by the U.S. National Institutes of Health, it received error messages saying they had been deleted.

Bloom realized that the copies of the SRA data are also kept on servers managed by Google and was able to discover the URLs where the missing sequences could be found in the cloud. In this way, he recovered 13 genetic sequences that can help answer questions about the evolution of the coronavirus and where it came from.

Bloom found that the deleted sequences, like others collected at later dates outside the city, were more similar to bat coronaviruses – believed to be the ultimate ancestors of the virus that causes COVID-19 – than to the sequences related to the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan. This is in addition to previous suggestions that the seafood market may have been an early victim of COVID-19, rather than where the coronavirus first passed from animals to humans.

“This is a very interesting study done by Dr Bloom, and in my opinion the analysis is absolutely correct,” Farkas told BuzzFeed News via email. Scott Gottlieb, former head of the Food and Drug Administration, also praised the results on Twitter.