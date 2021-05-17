Schumer: “I want to see a ceasefire”

The Guardian

The protest against the proposed petrochemical complex in Louisiana is part of a 400 mile march led by Sunrise Movement youth group Myrtle Felton, Sharon Lavigne, Gail LeBoeuf and Rita Cooper, members of Rise St James, on property owned by Formosa in St James Parish. Photograph: Gerald Herbert / AP On Monday, climate activist groups protested against a proposed petrochemical complex an hour outside of New Orleans, Louisiana, calling on the Biden administration to revoke the company’s federal license to plastics to start construction. The protest is part of a 400-mile march led by the youth climate group Sunrise Movement, which began last week and traces the path of environmental disasters on the Gulf Coast from New Orleans to Houston. About 20 participants are on the trek as part of the group’s “Generation on Fire” campaign. “It’s a factory one day and another another,” said Kidus Girma, 25, Sunrise’s Gulf South Trek team and Dallas Chapter organizer. A crucial stop along the way is the site of a $ 9.4 billion petrochemical complex slated to move to St James Parish, a community located in an 85-mile industrial corridor of the Mississippi River known as the name of “Cancer Alley”. over 150 chemical plants and oil refineries. Last January, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) approved permits for Taiwanese plastics giant Formosa to build 14 separate plastics factories in St James Parish. The decision proved controversial; For years, the predominantly black community of the parish has watched its neighbors suffer from pollution-related illnesses such as cancer, asthma and other respiratory illnesses. Rise St James, a grassroots environmental justice group that led the fight to stop Formosa from building the gigantic facility, organized Monday’s protest in conjunction with the Sunrise movement. In 2019, Rise St James discovered that the location chosen by Formosa is on two former sugar cane plantations and on the cemeteries of enslaved people. In November, the project’s federal permit was suspended and is currently under reassessment. Activists who protested Monday say that just as Biden revoked a necessary license for the Keystone XL pipeline on his first day as president, he should do the same for the proposed Formosa facility. “This is the epitome of environmental racism,” said Varshini Prakash, co-founder and executive director of Sunrise Movement. “Biden was elected on a climate term rooted in racial and environmental justice, and we demand that he keep his election promise by ordering the corps to revoke federal permits on this plant.” At the rally, activists held a visualization session with members of the community where they reimagined what the land might look like, whether it became a memorial site, a historical museum, or homes for the descendants of former slaves – everything but another polluting installation. . “If we had the money, we would buy the land in Formosa,” said Sharon Lavigne, founder of Rise St James. “We would build a housing estate and preserve our ancestral graves.” Throughout the pandemic, black residents living along Cancer Alley with underlying conditions have faced disproportionate Covid-19 infection and death rates. Still, Formosa tightened its control over the 2,500-acre complex. If built, the researchers found that the Formosa complex would reduce nearby wetlands, which protect communities from extreme flooding and heavy rains. Even Formosa’s models show the gargantuan complex could emit more carcinogenic ethylene oxide than any other facility in the country. “While some groups continue to sow fear and confusion [the project], [Formosa] continues to work alongside the citizens and leaders of St James’s Parish to invite cooperation and truth, and to address real concerns, ”wrote Janile Parks, a spokesperson for Formosa, in an email to the Guardian. Campaigners say the revocation of federal permits for the Formosa plant is an opportunity for the Biden administration to prove its commitment to racial and environmental justice, which the president has made the cornerstone of his climate plan. “I want the Biden administration to come down and see the filth we live in,” Lavigne said. “We hope and pray that he comes to us and listens to the people of St James so that we can tell him what we envision as our community. The goal of the Sunrise Movement’s 400-mile march is to pressure the Biden administration to expand its infrastructure package to include a much-anticipated Civilian Climate Corps, which would create well-paying jobs for struggling Americans. against the climate crisis – much like what the members of Rise St James and Sunrise have been doing in recent years. “It’s really about how to go beyond shutting down a new factory and how to get to a place of creation,” said Girma. “St James deserves to stop fighting plants and start building what they really want in their community.”