Schools try rallying tactics to get students vaccinated – Times of India
SAN DIEGO: A growing number of public schools are using mascots, food trucks and giveaways to create a stimulating rally atmosphere aimed at encouraging students to get the coronavirus vaccine before summer vacation.
Districts from California to Michigan are offering free prom tickets and deploying mobile immunization teams to schools to immunize students 12 and older so everyone can return to class in the fall. They also recruit students who have been vaccinated to push their friends to do the same.
Officials fear that once the school is released, it will be even more difficult to get enough teens vaccinated in time to ensure widespread immunity on campuses.
The massive effort has just started because it was only two weeks ago that federal regulators authorized the Pfizer vaccine for children 12 to 15 years old. Modern said on Tuesday that its Covid-19 vaccine strongly protects children as young as 12, a step that could put it on track to become the second option for that age group in the United States. Young children are not yet eligible.
So far, around 14% of the 15 million children between the ages of 12 and 15 have received their first vaccine, according to the Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention. Among 7.5 million adolescents aged 16 and 17, that number climbs to 34%, and about 22% have had both strokes, according to the latest figures released on Monday. Doses are scheduled approximately three weeks apart.
The challenges are many.
Depending on the state and even the county, minors may be required to have a parent present to be vaccinated. Some parents may not be able to take time off work to do this. Others are not sure whether to allow their children to receive a vaccine that has only been approved for emergency use.
Protests have erupted outside schools offering the vaccine, discouraging children who may already be nervous.
Mission Bay High School at San Diego gives an example of the mixed reaction of students.
“I don’t understand,” said Tatum Merrill, 14, standing with friends outside a school mobile vaccination clinic. “It was developed too quickly and is pretty sketchy. And I have a feeling that the number of Covid cases is going down, so if everyone has it it may not be necessary that I own it. ”
His friend Brandon Cheeks, 15, said he wanted the vaccine, but his mother is not sure. Meanwhile, another 15-year-old Laura Pilger said she felt safer returning to school knowing that she and everyone she knew were vaccinated.
“A woman showed up and was handing out flyers that said ‘your body, your choice’, but the message was not very well received,” said Pilger. “Why wouldn’t you want to get the vaccine?”
With hundreds of colleges across the country requiring students to have proof of vaccination to return to campus, public schools K-12 are unlikely to do the same this fall. It is not known whether schools can legally require an approved vaccine under emergency use authorization to immediately tackle the pandemic.
Instead, public schools are trying to get students to get vaccinated by making the experience festive while sending flyers home to families to discuss vaccine safety.
In suburban Detroit, Southfield District students who show proof of vaccination will receive a free ticket to the prom valued at $ 80. The incitement drew protesters who said the allocation of vaccines could lead to harassment of students who have not been vaccinated.
“We do not separate or separate students who choose not to receive or receive the vaccine,” said Southfield Superintendent Jennifer Green. “We just want to give our students the opportunity to celebrate this important milestone in their lives.”
The idea was applauded by Dr Howard Taras, a University of California San Diego pediatrician who consults with districts on health security. He is also an intern in the San Diego Unified School District, the second largest in California with approximately 120,000 students. It has hosted vaccination clinics in schools in communities where vaccination rates are low.
The district also took part in a public service announcement with local teens saying, “We’re going to get the vaccine, now it’s your turn.”
“I think anything that creates a buzz helps,” Taras said, explaining that school vaccination has the added benefit of generating peer pressure.
The virus has spread faster among adolescents than among young children. “But with a large portion vaccinated, there is much less chance that it will spread in classrooms, on buses,” Taras said.
And more and more students may want to return to class.
While most California public schools reopened in April, less than half of students resumed in-person learning, according to an analysis by nonprofit EdSource.
Many continued with online learning, while some dropped out altogether or went to private schools. Public school enrollment has fallen sharply in the nation’s most populous state, dropping by more than 160,000 this school year, according to the California Department of Education.
The Los Angeles Unified School District, California’s largest with approximately 600,000 students, plans to have a mobile immunization team visit each college and high school campus at least once before the end of the school year on June 11. The events will feature food trucks and music.
Superintendent Austin Beutner recently appeared with Wilson High School’s “Mighty Mule” mascot to encourage students to roll up their sleeves. He said the district offered paid leave for district employees to get their children immunized. Schools where more than 30% of students are immunized will each receive $ 5,000 for projects, and students can decide how the money is spent.
School clinics also help deliver vaccines to hard-to-reach populations who feel more comfortable going to their neighborhood school rather than mass vaccination sites.
Maisha Cosby was motivated by a drive-thru clinic at the Washington School for Girls in Washington, DC. She held the hand of her 12-year-old daughter, Maya, as she was getting the vaccine. Then Cosby got his.
“All of my friends got it and they’re doing fine, and I’m ready for her to go back to school,” Cosby said.
