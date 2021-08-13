Schools in Los Angeles and Chicago will impose vaccination on teachers.

As schools prepare to reopen five days a week amid an alarming rise in the coronavirus, Los Angeles and Chicago, the nation’s second and third largest districts, announced some of the strongest teachers’ vaccination mandates on Friday. nowadays.

Educators and school staff in both cities will need to be fully immunized by October 15. School begins in Los Angeles on August 16 and in Chicago on August 30.

In Los Angeles, district workers will also need to undergo regular viral testing, regardless of their immunization status. In Chicago, staff will be tested weekly until the vaccine deadline. The two systems said there would be an exemption process for people with disabling medical conditions or sincere religious beliefs.

California and Illinois also require everyone to use masks inside schools when they reopen.